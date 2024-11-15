Yankees send top prospects for 2 quality infielders in blockbuster mock trade

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Yankees have already been rumored to have interest in multiple top free agents this off-season. Of course, everything depends on Juan Soto and his contract extension, whether the Bombers secure him on a long-term deal or allow him to depart for another team.

Infield Openings Create New Challenges

However, the Yankees could get creative in solving several infield spots, opening up both second and first base. Gleyber Torres is expected to leave in free agency, and the Yankees declined Anthony Rizzo‘s club option, which would’ve paid him $17 million. In total, the team saved about $31.2 million in luxury tax salary by letting the two infielders go.

Creative Solutions Proposed: Bellinger and Hoerner Trade

However, now they have big needs, and they may have to get creative to get the job done. SNY host Emmanuel Berbari proposed an interesting trade that would send Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner to the Bronx. In exchange, the Yankees would send Marcus Stroman and two top prospects, Spencer Jones and Will Warren, to Chicago.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Yankees address two of their major needs — Bellinger, plug him right at first base … and Hoerner, I love the fit,” Berbari added. “I think the Cubs are looking to get rid of that money and they’re looking to get rid of Hoerner for the right value, so Spencer Jones has to go back.”

First and foremost, dumping Stroman would simply be a way to offload his salary. The 33-year-old posted a 4.31 ERA over 154.2 innings this past season.

The Yankees owe him $18.5 million next year, and if he pitches over 140 innings, his 2026 vesting option will become a player option, which he would undoubtedly accept. The Yankees won’t let him reach that innings total anyway, but offloading his salary would provide them with plenty of financial freedom to add a number of key players this off-season. Obviously, it would open up a spot in the starting rotation that the team would have to address in another way. It’s also fair to mention that Stroman may not want to go back to Chicago, his previous team, before signing on with the Yankees — it could be a hard sell.

Both Spencer Jones and Will Warren potentially have a big role with the Yankees in the future if they aren’t utilized as trade pieces. Jones struggled this past season with his strikeout rate and whiff percentages. He needs to improve his plate discipline, and if he puts it all together, he could be one of the best prospects in baseball.

The Yankees are still trying to navigate those problems, but he still has plenty of value on the open market for a team like Chicago, which could use another elite defensive outfielder with the upside to be a tremendous slugger down the road.

On the other hand, Warren is a quality young pitcher who could develop into a competent starter in the future. At the moment, he is still trying to find consistency and build his confidence, so the Yankees are taking things slowly with the young right-hander.

Warren tossed 22.2 innings in the MLB this past season, hosting a 10.32 ERA with 11.51 strikeouts per nine. His strikeout numbers look great, but he walked too many batters and gave up too many home runs, so expect plenty of improvement moving forward. He did have a 4.40 xERA, which suggested he got a bit unlucky at times.

Cody Bellinger: Versatility at a Cost

In exchange, the Yankees could either start Cody Bellinger in the outfield or move him to first base. The 29-year-old lefty hit .266/.325/.426 this past season, including 18 homers, 78 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+. It was a far cry performance from his 2023 numbers, but he still has plenty of value, and he exercised his $27.5 million player option for the 2025 season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bellinger is certainly an expensive piece, and he would cost about $10 million more than Rizzo was paid this past season. The Yankees might be able to get more value from a player like Carlos Santana on a much cheaper contract. He’s also a switch-hitter and just won a Gold Glove at first base.

Nico Hoerner: Defensive Upgrade at Second Base

In addition to Bellinger, this mock trade also includes Nico Hoerner. The 27-year-old right-handed bat has experience at both second base and shortstop. In this instance, he would play second, where he enjoyed 1234.1 innings this past season with a .986 building percentage, four defensive runs saved, and 10 outs above average. He represents a significant defensive improvement over Torres, not to mention 31 stolen bases, which hits on two important variables.

Hoerner is on a three-year, $35 million deal that expires in 2027. Given he’s under contract for two more seasons and is only averaging $11.67 million per season, he would be a major asset for the Yankees.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Over 151 games in 2024, Hoerner hit .273/.335/.373, including seven homers, 48 RBIs, and a 103 wRC+. He’s about an average offensive player who lacks power, but he makes quality contact and has a high batting average. In the end, he might be more valuable than Bellinger, given his price, but he recently underwent surgery on his right flexor tendon on October 11.

Yankees Would Solve Two Critical Needs

In theory, this trade would help the Yankees replace two critical infield positions and offload a big contract, but the Yankees may be selling low on Jones and Warren, who could have more value down the road. In addition, they might be able to get more value from Carlos Santana over Bellinger at a fraction of the cost or pay Christian Walker $20 million per season to be a far better offensive and defensive first baseman.

This is a tough mock-trade to judge. It makes a ton of sense for the Yankees, but they’d be getting one year of Bellinger before another hole opens up at first base.