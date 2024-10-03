Yankees select their starting first baseman for the ALDS

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Just one day before the end of the 2024 regular season, Yankees veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo fractured two fingers after being hit by a pitch. This injury likely rules Rizzo out of the upcoming ALDS. While it’s primarily a pain management issue, his inability to properly grip the bat creates a significant problem in generating power at the plate.

A Season of Injuries for Rizzo

Rizzo’s season has been riddled with injury concerns. Earlier this year, he fractured his right forearm after a fall while passing first base, and this latest injury adds another layer of complexity. First base has been a revolving door for the Yankees all season, and they opted not to address it at the trade deadline, instead relying on rookie Ben Rice to step in and help fill the void.

Rizzo played just 92 games this season—the fewest since 2012, aside from the shortened 2020 season—posting a .228/.301/.335 slash line, with eight homers and 35 RBIs. He also recorded a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rizzo’s September Surge

Despite his injuries, Rizzo had started to find his form in September, hitting .247 with a 97 wRC+ (weighted runs created plus), which placed him around league average. Over the final two weeks of the regular season, however, he was hitting .286 with a .390 OBP and a 120 wRC+, indicating he was 20% better than the league average. Rizzo appeared to be heating up at the right time, but the Yankees will now need to turn to one of their youngest players to fill the void at first base.

Ben Rice: The Next Man Up for the Yankees

In a recent interview with MLB.com, manager Aaron Boone confirmed that if Rizzo cannot play, Ben Rice will be next in line to take over first base.

I do feel like we have more depth from a starting rotation standpoint, so we are in a better position to handle that. As far as first base goes, if Rizzo can’t go, then it’s Ben Rice, who has received valuable experience this year. Obviously, Oswaldo Cabrera has been an outstanding utility player that can fill in. We’ll get some looks at some other guys over there. If something comes up in the course of a game. It’s an opportunity for someone else to come in and step up.

Rice, 25, has played 50 MLB games this season, hitting just .171/.264/.349, but he fared much better in Triple-A, where he hit .294 over 30 games. Notably, Rice finished the season strong in Triple-A, hitting .387 over the final two weeks. This performance earned him a call-up, and he will now have the opportunity to showcase his skills in the ALDS.

Facing Elite Pitching in the ALDS

Despite Rice’s potential, transitioning from Triple-A to facing off against two of the best pitchers in baseball—Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans—will be no small feat. Lugo and Ragans have both had standout seasons, and the Yankees would have preferred Rizzo’s experience and championship pedigree from his time with the Chicago Cubs in such a crucial series.

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

Oswaldo Cabrera as a Backup Option

Boone also mentioned Oswaldo Cabrera, who could potentially platoon at first base, depending on matchups. However, Cabrera’s production as a right-handed batter has been underwhelming, hitting just .172 against left-handed pitching this year. With Ragans, a lefty, starting for the Royals, Cabrera’s switch-hitting ability might not provide much of an advantage.

Yankees’ Depth Will Be Tested

The Yankees will need to rely heavily on their depth as they enter the playoffs without Rizzo. Ben Rice, despite his limited experience, will have to step up against elite pitching, while Oswaldo Cabrera may provide a situational option. It remains to be seen how the Yankees will navigate this challenge, but the absence of Rizzo leaves a significant gap that the team will need to fill as they pursue a deep playoff run.