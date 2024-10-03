The Yankees face a daunting task to open the ALDS

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have struggled against the Baltimore Orioles this season, but they caught a break as they will face the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS. The Royals, who upset Baltimore in the Wild Card round, boast a team filled with young talent and elite pitching. To kick off the series, the Yankees will go up against two of the best starters in the game: Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans.

Yankees’ Pitching Matchups: Cole and Rodon vs. Lugo and Ragans

On the Yankees’ side, Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon will start the first two games of the series. However, the Royals appear to have the upper hand in pitching matchups. Seth Lugo, 34, has had a phenomenal season for Kansas City, tossing a career-high 206.2 innings with a 3.00 ERA, 7.88 strikeouts per nine, a 75.1% left-on-base rate, and a 44.2% ground ball rate.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lugo, who signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Royals, has been particularly effective against the Yankees this season. In his last outing on September 10, he dominated, tossing seven scoreless innings, giving up just three hits, and striking out 10 batters. However, the Yankees managed to tag him for four runs on eight hits over seven innings back in June, showcasing their ability to handle him on occasion.

Yankees’ Lineup vs. Right-Handed Pitching

The Yankees tend to fare better against right-handed pitchers, which could work in their favor against Lugo. With several left-handed hitters, including Jazz Chisholm, Juan Soto, and Austin Wells, scattered throughout the lineup, the matchup might play into the Bombers’ hands. Although Lugo doesn’t rely on overwhelming velocity—his fastball averages 92.3 mph—he creates deception with a mix of pitches that generate significant movement.

Cole Ragans: A Tough Challenge for the Yankees

The Royals’ second ace, Cole Ragans, poses a significant challenge for the Yankees. The 26-year-old lefty has been outstanding this season, posting a 3.14 ERA over 186.1 innings, with 10.77 strikeouts per nine and a 74.7% left-on-base rate. Ragans, who features a diverse pitch mix of a four-seam fastball, change-up, slider, cutter, and knuckle curve, brings solid velocity with his fastball clocking in at 95.4 mph.

Ragans has already proven his mettle against the Yankees, giving up just two earned runs over six innings and striking out seven batters in a September 11 outing. He also tossed six scoreless innings in the Royals’ Wild Card victory over the Orioles, making him a formidable opponent heading into the ALDS.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

A Tough Test for the Yankees’ Offense

The Yankees have struggled against left-handed pitching this season, which doesn’t bode well for their matchup against Ragans. However, the team excels at hitting fastballs, and with Ragans’ velocity, the Yankees could find some opportunities to make an impact. Still, their offense will need to step up against Kansas City’s star pitchers, and it will be crucial for Cole and Rodon to deliver strong performances in the opening games to give the Bombers a chance.

Offensive Cushion Needed to Gain Momentum

If the Yankees hope to take control of the series, they will need to rely on their pitching staff to provide some breathing room early on. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon must keep the Royals’ offense in check while the Yankees’ lineup finds its footing. With the series starting against two of the best pitchers in baseball, the Yankees’ bats will need time to heat up, making those early innings all the more critical.

While the pitching matchups seem to favor Kansas City, the Yankees’ firepower, led by Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, will look to overcome these obstacles and start their playoff run strong.