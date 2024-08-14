Yankees see All-Star version of struggling lefty starter

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees needed a sign of life, a pulse, or even a twitch from struggling lefty starter Nestor Cortez. Cortes had been riding an ice-cold stretch of performances for weeks, struggling to snap out of it and offer the Yankees his former All-Star self. Cortes is two years removed from a 2.44 ERA over 158.1 innings, but that feels like a lifetime ago.

Cortes’ Season Struggles and Improvements

This season, Cortes has actually improved his velocity slightly, pitching 141.1 innings, hosting a 4.20 ERA, 8.47 strikeouts per nine, a 73.6% left-on-base rate, and a 30.1% ground ball rate. The underlying metrics look fine; he’s just been struggling to locate and utilize his deviation to strike batters out. He has struck out the fewest batters in his career this season, which certainly has disrupted his efficiency. However, he’s walking the fewest, suggesting batters are making quality contact.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cortes’ Pitches Analysis

Specifically, his fastball is allowing a .257 batting average, and his cutter a .254 average. Even his sweeper has been inefficient, allowing a .288 average. The Yankees needed him to step up and provide a gem, which he did on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox obliterated the Yankees 12–2 on Monday, so they needed a bounce-back performance, and Cortes stepped up to the plate.

Cortes’ Stellar Performance

Alongside Juan Soto’s three-home run masterclass, Cortes pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out nine batters. He tossed 104 pitches, handing the ball over to Mark Leiter Jr., who gave up a run and two walks in less than an inning.

Anticipated Reinforcements

General manager Brian Cashman is hoping that several pitchers returning from the injured list over the next few weeks can reinforce the team. That was partially why he didn’t overspend at the trade deadline for new players. Cashman always viewed Clarke Schmidt and Cody Poteet as de facto auditions. Schmidt is expected to return in early September, and Poteet should follow closely after, offering more versatility.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Role Adjustments for Returning Pitchers

Schmidt has the capacity to start in the rotation but also slide as a key relief piece, considering he hasn’t been built up over the past few months. Losing his consistency as a starter may convince the Yankees to use him in relief, where he can be a high-leverage arm, especially during the playoffs. Poteet has the quality to offer relief support but will likely slide into the bullpen with the Yankees already having more than enough starters at their disposal.

The Need for Continued Strong Performances

Cortes and fellow starter Marcus Stroman are coming off solid performances, and the Yankees need them to be a turning point in their respective seasons.