Yankees receive generational performance from star outfielder

If the Yankees had any reason to extend superstar outfielder Juan Soto, Tuesday’s performance against the Chicago White Sox should be another check on a long list of deliverables.

Soto’s MVP-Caliber Season for the Yankees

Soto is having a tremendous season, and if not for Aaron Judge, he might be paving the way for an MVP award. The 25-year-old lefty is hitting .306/.434/.608 this season, including 33 homers, 86 RBIs, and a 190 wRC+. Over his last three games, he’s hit five home runs with six RBIs, justifying a contract worth over $500 million from the Yankees this upcoming off-season.

Crucial Contribution in Recent Games

With the offense struggling the past two games, Soto did all the damage himself to pick up the win on Tuesday. He was responsible for all four runs, and thanks to a stellar performance from Nestor Cortes, which included seven scoreless innings and nine strikeouts, the Bombers managed to take a slim 0.5 lead in the American League East over the Baltimore Orioles.

Soto’s Elite Performance Metrics

This season, Soto is doing something incredible, posting elite slugging metrics and plate discipline. With runners in scoring position, he’s hitting .356/.464/.701. Even his weaknesses have turned into strengths. Over 990.1 innings in the outfield this season, he has a .992 fielding percentage with six defensive runs saved. He’s far and away the second-best player on the Yankees, which is incredible to say.

Looking Ahead: Another Game Against the White Sox

The Yankees needed one of Soto’s generational performances to break out of a small slump, and they will have another opportunity to face off against the White Sox on Wednesday with Warren on the mound. Warren was rocked against the Angels last week, giving up eight runs in 4.1 innings. This will be a great opportunity against a bad team to flip the script and gain some positive momentum.