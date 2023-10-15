Yankees scout Cuban pitcher as potential 2024 addition

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In their perpetual quest for pitching reinforcements, the New York Yankees, known for their astute bullpen acquisitions, are setting their sights on international talents. After successful moves with pitchers like Clay Holmes and Ian Hamilton, the Yankees are eyeing new prospects.

Yankees’ Ongoing Search for Pitching Talent

The Yankees’ strategy often involves bolstering their pitching staff, a tactic that paid dividends with recent bullpen enhancements. Holmes proved to be an invaluable addition, and nurturing talents like Hamilton suggests promising long-term benefits. Yet, the hunt for exemplary pitchers continues, signaling the Yankees’ commitment to building a resilient roster.

Yariel Rodriguez Attracts MLB Attention

The latest on the Yankees’ radar is Chunichi Dragons’ pitcher Yariel Rodriguez, a 26-year-old eager to carve his niche in Major League Baseball (MLB). With experience in both Cuba and Japan, Rodriguez boasts an impressive track record, including a stellar 1.15 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 54.2 innings in 2022. Although inactive in 2023, Rodriguez’s past triumphs have piqued the interest of several MLB teams.

Reporter Francys Romero highlighted the broad attention Rodriguez garnered recently, noting the presence of numerous franchises—including the Pirates, Giants, Rays, Reds, Angels, Dodgers, Athletics, Twins, Blue Jays, Padres, Astros, Phillies, and, notably, the Yankees—at his latest workout.

Rodriguez didn’t disappoint, delivering a robust performance likely to cement the interest of these teams. His potent combination of solid velocity and a history of high strikeout rates—surpassing 10 strikeouts per nine in his last active season—fosters optimism for a successful MLB transition.

The Yankees, along with other interested parties, are now closely monitoring Rodriguez, anticipating his potential to enrich their pitching options. With Rodriguez’s demonstrated skill set, he represents a valuable prospect for teams seeking to deepen their rosters, particularly those like the Yankees, where a strong bullpen remains a perennial priority.