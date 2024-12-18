Yankees rumored to have interst in former MVP first baseman

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Securing a first baseman is the next logical move for the Yankees as they retool following Juan Soto’s departure to the Mets. With Cody Bellinger recently acquired to anchor center field, the Yankees still have the flexibility to explore creative solutions at first base, leveraging Bellinger’s versatility if needed.

Paul Goldschmidt: A Veteran Option

The Yankees have reportedly shown interest in Paul Goldschmidt, a former MVP who could bring leadership and experience to the roster. At 37 years old, Goldschmidt is coming off a down season. In 2024, he slashed .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a 100 wRC+, his first season as a league-average hitter. This was a significant drop from his 2023 performance, where he hit .268 with 25 homers, 80 RBIs, and a 122 wRC+.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The decline in production raises questions about Goldschmidt’s ability to bounce back. Just two years ago, he was a force at the plate, slashing .317/.404/.578 with 35 homers and 115 RBIs during his 2022 MVP campaign. However, those numbers now feel distant, as the veteran slugger appears to be on the downswing.

Defensive Contributions

While Goldschmidt’s offensive numbers have dipped, his defense at first base remains serviceable. In 2024, he logged 1,313 innings with a .996 fielding percentage, committing just five errors over 150 games. His zero defensive runs saved and zero outs above average indicate he’s an average defender at this stage, though the Yankees may believe they can extract more from him in the field.

A Cost-Efficient Signing

One advantage of pursuing Goldschmidt is that he did not receive a qualifying offer this offseason, meaning the Yankees wouldn’t have to sacrifice draft picks to sign him. This stands in contrast to other targets like Christian Walker, whose acquisition would come with additional costs due to the qualifying offer attached.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt’s price tag would likely reflect his current production levels, making him a more affordable option compared to other power-hitting first basemen on the market. His extensive résumé—highlighted by five Silver Slugger Awards, four Gold Gloves, and seven All-Star selections—could still make him an intriguing short-term fit.

Alternative Options

The Yankees could also consider free agents like Carlos Santana, who may offer better value given his lower price point and consistent defensive performance. Santana, a switch-hitter, recently won a Gold Glove and would bring versatility and reliability to the position.

However, if the Yankees believe Goldschmidt can channel his past success for one more impactful season, he might be worth the risk. With a history of elite offensive production and a strong defensive track record, Goldschmidt could provide a boost to the Yankees’ lineup without long-term financial commitments.