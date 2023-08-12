Yankees’ rookie shortstop setting the stage for a bright future

In the midst of a challenging 2023 season for the New York Yankees, one player, in particular, shines as a beacon of hope: rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe. After a rocky start, Volpe has made significant strides, showing promising signs for his future in the MLB. Here’s an in-depth look at Volpe’s performance, including his offense, defense, and potential for growth.
Turning Things Around: Post-Chicken Parm Fiasco
Anthony Volpe has completely turned his performance around following an incident affectionately known as the chicken parm fiasco.
Tweaking His Batting Stance: A Game Changer
Since adjusting his stance, Volpe’s 180 plate appearances have yielded:
- Batting average: .250
- OBP: .338
- Slugging percentage: .436
- Strikeout rate: 22.8%
- Walk rate: 10%
- wRC+: 115
This puts him firmly in the above-average category, and his defense has only improved in the second half of the season.
Seasonal Growth: Stepping Up His Game
On the year, Volpe’s stats include:
- Batting average: .212
- OBP: .294
- wRC+: 87
- Homers: 15
- RBIs: 44
- Stolen bases: 20 (team-high)
At just 22, Volpe shows enormous potential, and his numbers have been on the rise.
A Potential 30 for 30 Player
Volpe’s metrics, such as a 44.4% hard-hit rate, 8.6% barrel rate, 89.1 average exit velocity, and 108.7 max exit velocity, suggest a possibility of hitting 30 homers with 30 stolen bases in future seasons.
Proving His Worth: Volpe’s Defense
Despite doubts about his defensive capabilities, Volpe has proved to be an asset. His numbers speak volumes:
- Fielding percentage: .975
- Defensive runs saved: 11
- Outs above average: 4
As the Yankees’ all-time leader in defensive runs saved at SS, Volpe deserves recognition as an above-average defensive player.
Looking Ahead: Primed for a Big Sophomore Season
With significant changes on the horizon, Volpe stands as a cornerstone for the Yankees, well-prepared for an impressive sophomore season. With substantial experience both defensively and at the plate, he has a strong foundation for refining his skills.
August Performance: A Glimpse of Greatness
In August alone, Volpe’s stats include:
- Batting average: .241
- OBP: .378
- Slugging percentage: .448
- OPS: .827
His recent performance against the Miami Marlins, including a three-run homer and two walks, continues to boost his impressive stats.
Anthony Volpe – A Future Yankees Star?
The 2023 season may have been a tough one for the Yankees, but Anthony Volpe’s emergence has provided a glimmer of hope. His consistent growth, promising stats, and unwavering determination paint a clear picture of an everyday shortstop destined for greatness. Whether you’re a die-hard Yankees fan or just a baseball enthusiast, keep your eyes on Volpe. His journey is just beginning, and the best may be yet to come.