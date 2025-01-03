Yankees’ rising infielder has a chance to steal the leadoff job

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into his third season, Anthony Volpe has a chance to reestablish himself as the Yankees‘ leadoff hitter. While his 2024 campaign had its ups and downs, late-season adjustments and a strong postseason performance suggest that Volpe is capable of stepping back into the pivotal role at the top of the lineup. However, achieving that will require him to prove his consistency throughout the regular season.

A Mixed 2024 Season

In 2024, Volpe hit .243/.293/.364 with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs. While he improved his batting average from his rookie season, his power numbers took a significant hit, as his isolated slugging rate dropped from .174 to .121. The shift toward contact over power came at the expense of some of the dynamic offensive production the Yankees had hoped for.

As the leadoff hitter, Volpe had 327 at-bats and slashed .242/.293/.358. Those numbers were poor. He lacked the on-base skills and slugging needed to solidify his role at the top of the order. Gleyber Torres eventually took over the leadoff spot late in the season and performed admirably, providing stability in a key lineup position.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Turning the Corner in the Playoffs

Despite his inconsistencies during the regular season, Volpe began to turn things around in the playoffs. His adjustments at the plate caught the attention of Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who saw flashes of the player Volpe is capable of becoming.

“The week off leading into the postseason, the little adjustments I saw, it was like, ‘Boom!’ It leapt off the screen,” Boone said during the Winter Meetings, via Gary Phillips of the NYDN. “‘That’s it! That’s it right there!’”

Boone also expressed confidence in Volpe’s long-term potential, emphasizing the improvements he made late in the year. “I think the different adjustments and things he’s done are going to serve him well in the end, and we are going to look up in several seasons and we’re going to see a really good offensive player,” Boone said. “I’m really confident that what I saw from him in the final weeks of the season and then certainly into the postseason is absolutely something that will hopefully carry over to where he becomes more and more of a consistent offensive player.”

Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

The Path to the Leadoff Spot

For Volpe to reclaim the leadoff role, he must carry over his playoff adjustments into the 2025 season. While he has shown signs of improving his slugging and plate discipline, he needs to demonstrate that he can maintain those gains consistently over the course of the year.

Volpe’s ability to provide a blend of contact and power at the top of the lineup could be a game-changer for the Yankees, particularly with his speed and base-running ability. However, the team cannot afford to rely on potential alone, and Volpe will have to earn the opportunity to return to the top of the order.

The Yankees’ Expectations

As the Yankees look to build a championship-caliber lineup, Volpe’s development will play a critical role. His natural talent, combined with the adjustments he has made, provides hope that he can evolve into the type of consistent offensive force the team needs. If Volpe can take the next step in his progression, he could be the spark the Yankees need to ignite their lineup in 2025.

While the leadoff spot is there for the taking, it won’t be handed to him. Volpe’s ability to perform consistently, both at the plate and in the field, will determine whether he can reclaim the role and become the offensive catalyst the Yankees envision.