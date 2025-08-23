Yankees reveal Saturday’s lineup with veteran slugger in right field and elite utilityman at second; star infielder takes day off

The New York Yankees enter Saturday’s clash with the Boston Red Sox searching for answers, urgency, and perhaps even redemption.

After back-to-back losses at home, the Bronx faithful are restless, sensing that the margin for error is shrinking by the day.

Friday night’s 1-0 defeat wasn’t just another tally in the loss column; it was an outright offensive collapse. The Yankees mustered only three hits, worked a single walk, and never advanced a runner past first base.

Against Brayan Bello and a bullpen stacked with familiar former Yankees, it felt less like a rivalry battle and more like a wake-up call.

The challenge of Garrett Crochet

As if things weren’t difficult enough, Boston is sending Garrett Crochet to the mound for Saturday’s matchup.

The left-hander has blossomed into one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers, flashing a fastball that jumps on hitters like a sudden storm.

For a Yankees lineup already scuffling, facing Crochet feels like drawing the short straw in a high-stakes poker game.

Aaron Boone is countering the challenge with adjustments that lean heavily on right-handed bats. Paul Goldschmidt, historically one of the league’s toughest hitters against lefties, will lead things off.

Aaron Judge remains the designated hitter, as he is still not ready to take his familiar right field position.

Stanton back in right field

The biggest change involves Giancarlo Stanton, who returns to right field after sitting out Friday’s contest. The Yankees hope Stanton’s power presence can inject some life into a lineup that’s looked flat for two nights.

When Stanton is locked in, his bat has the ability to flip a game instantly, much like striking a match in a dark room.

Boone’s decision also carries defensive implications, but the manager has shown a willingness to gamble for offense, especially with runs at such a premium against Boston.

If Stanton can deliver even one big swing, it could alter the entire complexion of the game.

Unexpected lineup wrinkles

The lineup card revealed additional surprises. Jose Caballero is starting at second base, while Amed Rosario gets the nod at third.

Boone opted to rest regulars Ryan McMahon and Jazz Chisholm Jr., both left-handed hitters, to maximize platoon advantage against Crochet.

Many wondered whether Caballero might start at shortstop instead of the slumping Anthony Volpe. Boone admitted that the thought has crossed his mind, hinting that such a move isn’t off the table in the near future.

Still, for now, Volpe remains entrenched at short because he didn’t want to sit him vs. a lefty.

Offensive drought heightens pressure

The Yankees have plated just four runs across the first two games of this series, a number that underscores their growing offensive concerns.

When a team struggles to move runners or string together quality at-bats, even one dominant opposing pitcher can feel insurmountable.

That’s why Saturday feels so pivotal. Loading the lineup with righties is less about strategy on paper and more about finding a spark before this rivalry series slips completely out of reach.

Boston’s pitching has made the Yankees look tentative and predictable, but a few timely hits could change the narrative.

In baseball, momentum often swings as suddenly as a pendulum, and Boone is banking on his reshuffled lineup to push it back in New York’s direction.

