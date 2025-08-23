Yankees getting major bullpen reinforcements with best splitter in baseball

The New York Yankees have spent much of this summer learning that a strong bullpen on paper doesn’t guarantee late-inning security.

Fans were told this group—stacked with names like David Bednar, Luke Weaver, Camilo Doval, and Devin Williams—would be a fortress. Instead, it has often felt like a shaky bridge hanging over a canyon.

Paper résumés mean very little when October is on the horizon. Right now, Aaron Boone has only been able to truly trust David Bednar and Luke Weaver in high-leverage spots, and even they’ve had nights where things unraveled quickly.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For a team chasing October dreams, that margin of error feels dangerously thin.

Cruz’s return could change the bullpen dynamic

That’s why Fernando Cruz’s return is more than just a routine roster move—it’s a badly needed jolt of stability.

Boone revealed before Saturday’s game that Cruz is expected back either Sunday or Monday, depending on final evaluations.

Fernando Cruz will return from the IL either tomorrow or Monday, per Aaron Boone.#Yankees pic.twitter.com/sMSGXOJlZR — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 23, 2025

The timing couldn’t be better, with the Yankees dropping the first two games of their four-game set against the rival Boston Red Sox.

Both losses followed the same frustrating script: the bullpen faltering in those crucial middle innings after the starter and before the high-leverage guys.

For a Yankees team fighting to steady its momentum, inserting a fresh and capable arm could be like reinforcing a leaky dam just before the flood.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fernando Cruz’s impact since arriving in New York

Cruz has been a revelation in his first season in pinstripes, posting a sharp 3.00 ERA while striking out 54 hitters in only 33 innings.

That strikeout rate is more than just impressive—it’s elite. Few pitchers can miss bats with the kind of consistency Cruz has shown, and in a bullpen that has too often relied on contact outs, that skill is invaluable.

The Yankees have desperately needed someone who can bridge the middle frames without allowing opponents to build momentum.

Cruz’s ability to shut down rallies before they snowball offers exactly that. It’s the kind of skill that doesn’t always grab headlines but often decides close games in September.

Rehab assignment shows Cruz is ready

Cruz’s final rehab outing with Double-A Somerset gave Boone and the front office enough confidence to greenlight his return.

On Friday, he recorded four outs while allowing a hit, a run, and a walk, striking out two. The results weren’t spotless, but the real story was his health—he finished without issue, showing his oblique strain is firmly behind him.

That strained oblique, suffered in late June, had threatened to wipe out his season entirely. Instead, Cruz has fought back with determination, and his resilience now lines up with the Yankees’ urgent need.

For Boone, the decision was straightforward: his next outing will come in the Bronx.

A needed weapon for a bullpen under pressure

Every contending team in baseball searches for that unsung hero who can handle the sixth or seventh inning without blinking.

The Yankees believe Cruz can be that guy. If he succeeds, he eases the workload on Bednar and Weaver, who have been stretched to their limits lately.

It’s a bit like adding a trusted middle reliever in a playoff run of years past—someone who doesn’t grab the spotlight but makes sure the stars have their stage.

Cruz doesn’t have the All-Star shine of a Devin Williams, but in New York’s current situation, his role is way more important.

The Yankees don’t just need Fernando Cruz back—they need him sharp, fearless, and ready to deliver when games hang in the balance.

His return won’t fix every bullpen issue, but it could be the difference between late-inning heartbreak and the relief of finally locking down a win.

