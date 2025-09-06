Yankees reveal Saturday’s lineup with Aaron Judge back in the DH spot

The New York Yankees know their heartbeat often matches Aaron Judge’s health, and Saturday’s lineup proved that delicate truth once again.

Judge started in right field on Friday for the first time since his injured list return, raising hope among anxious fans.

But those hopes dimmed slightly when Saturday’s lineup placed Judge back at designated hitter, signaling lingering caution from Aaron Boone.

Subtle Signs of Hesitation from Judge

During Friday’s opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, Judge displayed glimpses of uncertainty that couldn’t be ignored.

A throw home that seemed inevitable never came, a moment reminding everyone that recovery rarely follows a straight line.

He’s clearly not at “ten” on the health scale, yet he’s far from “one” either—stranded somewhere in between.

It was a quiet signal, like a violin slightly out of tune—noticeable, frustrating, but hardly disastrous for the Yankees.

Boone’s Balancing Act with the Outfield

Aaron Boone’s decision Saturday highlights the balancing act between maximizing Judge’s bat and protecting his invaluable throwing arm.

With Cody Bellinger in right field, Giancarlo Stanton’s hot bat was squeezed from the starting lineup despite Friday’s solid game.

Stanton launched a towering home run off Kevin Gausman, adding two total hits, yet still found himself on the bench on Saturday.

Boone’s shuffle shows the tricky arithmetic of fitting Stanton, Judge, and Bellinger into roles without sacrificing defensive stability.

Flexibility with Depth Players

New York’s roster depth is becoming more critical, giving Boone options to preserve Judge’s health without dulling the offense.

Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario could absorb occasional outfield innings, allowing Judge and Stanton to rotate strategically at DH.

Trent Grisham’s breakout power surge, capped by 30 home runs, has unexpectedly given the Yankees more lineup flexibility than imagined.

His emergence has given Boone a solid leadoff hitter with impact power.

Saturday’s Lineup Against Toronto

Saturday’s order featured an intriguing mix, with Grisham leading off and rookie Ben Rice slotted immediately behind him at second.

Judge occupies his familiar third spot, while Bellinger provides protection as the cleanup hitter against Toronto’s right-handed arms.

Jazz Chisholm adds flair in the fifth position, while Jasson Dominguez earns a rare sixth spot start in left field.

Anthony Volpe slots in seventh, followed by Austin Wells and Ryan McMahon to round out a lineup built on versatility.

Luis Gil Gets the Ball

Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil takes the mound Saturday, tasked with helping the Yankees even the series.

Gil has quickly become a rotation cornerstone, giving the team confidence every time he steps onto the big-league mound.

The Yankees hope his presence stabilizes the series while the lineup experiments with ways to safeguard Judge’s long-term availability.

Much like a chess match, every move Boone makes carries ripple effects across the board, shaping September’s playoff picture.

The Bigger Picture

Aaron Judge remains the undeniable anchor, but the Yankees’ success depends on handling him with both urgency and patience.

His swing changes games instantly, yet his glove and arm remain essential in defining the defense against aggressive opponents.

Boone’s lineup choices hint that Judge’s full return is being carefully rationed, ensuring durability for October’s most critical battles.

Until then, each lineup card offers clues, and Saturday’s version told fans exactly where Judge stands in his recovery.

