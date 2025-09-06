Yankees’ bullpen reinforcement would be an actual game-changer

The New York Yankees were battered 7–1 by the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, but Ryan Yarbrough quietly stole the spotlight.

In his first game back from the injured list, Yarbrough delivered exactly what the Yankees needed from their long-relief anchor.

A bullpen bright spot in a tough night

Cam Schlittler lasted fewer than two innings, forcing the Yankees to turn to Yarbrough earlier than they had planned.

The 33-year-old responded with 5.1 innings of one-run ball, striking out three while scattering only three hits across his outing.

That type of stability is exactly why the Yankees signed him, and why his return might quietly reshape their pitching staff.

Yarbrough isn’t a flamethrower, but his craftiness and command allow him to bridge innings and protect an overworked bullpen.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The numbers show why Yarbrough matters

Before his injury, Yarbrough had a 3.90 ERA, serving as both a spot starter and dependable long-inning relief option for New York.

Advanced metrics suggest he’s more than just serviceable—ranking in the 98th percentile in exit velocity and 92nd in barrel rate.

Those numbers reveal his true value: keeping hitters from squaring him up, forcing weak contact, and neutralizing dangerous stretches.

Against left-handed batters, Yarbrough has been particularly dominant, holding them to a .190 batting average this season.

Why his versatility changes the bullpen dynamic

The Yankees can deploy Yarbrough in multiple roles, whether it’s early relief, middle innings, or matchup-based high-leverage scenarios.

Think of him like a Swiss Army knife for the pitching staff—maybe not flashy, but reliable and always useful when needed.

He saves the bullpen from being overextended in games where the starter falters, a role every contender desperately needs.

With September baseball looming, having arms capable of logging quality innings will separate teams that fade from those contending.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A necessary reinforcement for the playoff push

Even in a blowout loss, the Yankees found a silver lining—Yarbrough’s return gives them another weapon for the stretch run.

This roster has enough star power in the rotation, but it’s depth like Yarbrough that ensures October dreams stay alive.

His ability to reset a bullpen on a bad night could prove as valuable as a star’s big performance down the road.

Losing 7–1 never feels good, but Yarbrough’s outing offered hope that this pitching staff may be more balanced moving forward.

The Yankees will need every ounce of that depth as they push through a brutal schedule in the race for the division.