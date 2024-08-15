Yankees return elite defensive catcher from injured list, demote Carlos Narvaez

The Yankees enjoyed an off day on Thursday but had a few roster housekeeping chores to manage. Amidst the downtime, they executed strategic player movements to optimize their lineup for upcoming games.

Yankees’ Roster Adjustments During Off Day

In the morning, they sent Will Warren back to Triple-A after a solid performance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. Warren allowed two earned runs over five innings, including five strikeouts, certainly giving himself a pat on the back as he waits for his next opportunity at the major league level.

Jose Trevino’s Return to the Roster

Later in the day, the team announced the return of Jose Trevino. Behind home plate, Trevino will help Austin Wells manage. At this rate, the rookie catcher has run away with the starting job, but Trevino can still be an asset, giving him days off and helping the Yankees maintain elite defense behind the dish.

Mar 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino (39) is congratulated after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

This season, the 31-year-old is hitting .244/.303/.411, including eight homers and 27 RBIs over 60 games. He also has a 17.2% strikeout rate, a 7% walk rate, and a 100 wRC+, suggesting the Yankees have, for the most part, one of the best tandems in the game.

Defensive Excellence Behind the Plate

Defensively, Trevino ranks 3rd in baseball with a 51.8% strike rate and 3rd in catcher framing runs with eight, despite having 1000 fewer pitches than the top two catchers. It is always nice to have a backup with these types of metrics, and Gerrit Cole prefers his services anyway.

Carlos Narvaez Demoted

The Yankees demoted backup Carlos Narvaez to make room for Trevino‘s return. Narvaez made six appearances, hitting .231/.333/.231, posting a 40% strikeout rate, 13.3% walk rate, and 72 wRC+. Narvaez is known for his defensive quality but has shown some offensive production at times. He will head back to Triple-A, where he’ll continue his development at 25 years old.

Upcoming Series Against Detroit Tigers

The Yankees are gearing up for a series against the Detroit Tigers, a team that has won four straight games, hosting a 59–63 record. They just swept the Seattle Mariners, putting up 15 runs in their first game of the series.