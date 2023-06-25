Yankees reserve outfielder carrying the offense without Aaron Judge

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are grappling with the absence of their superstar slugger, Aaron Judge, who faces a significant layoff due to a torn ligament in his toe.

The Uncertain Return of Aaron Judge

Both Judge and Manager Aaron Boone have expressed little confidence in a swift return over the next few weeks, with the possibility of him sitting out the entire season. The management is now witnessing first-hand how inconsistent the roster can be without their top player, highlighting a need for more robust talent acquisition strategies.

Billy McKinney Fills the Void

In the midst of this challenging period, reserve outfielder Billy McKinney has stepped up, offering critical offensive contributions that are keeping the Yankees’ scorecard ticking.

Over the past few weeks, McKinney has emerged as one of the team’s key players. He recorded a hit in 14 of his first 15 games, boasting an impressive .320 batting average with a .346 OBP and .660 SLG percentage. His tally of 16 hits includes four homers and seven RBIs, and his impressive 13.5% strikeout rate and 3.8% walk rate speak volumes about his form. The 28-year-old also hosts a 175 wRC+ and 0.5 WAR.

While filling Judge’s shoes is no easy task, McKinney’s performances have provided a much-needed boost to a Yankees team struggling to score.

McKinney: The Key to Victory Against Texas Rangers

In Saturday’s match against the Texas Rangers, McKinney was a standout player, smashing a solo homer in the fourth inning and pairing it with a compelling pitching performance.

Although the Yankees managed only four hits against the Rangers’ eight, the performance of Luis Severino, who delivered six scoreless innings, alongside the bullpen’s efforts, edged the Yankees to victory.

In the last two games, McKinney is directly responsible for two-thirds of the team’s runs. Although the total run count was only three, McKinney scored two of them. Over their past five games, he has scored five of the Yankees’ 12 total runs.

The Need for High-Priced Veterans to Step Up

Despite McKinney’s commendable recent performances, the Yankees’ high-priced veterans need to start producing. Giancarlo Stanton managed to break an 0-for-20 skid with a single in the second inning but was otherwise unproductive.

Meanwhile, Josh Donaldson is being gradually phased out, and DJ LeMahieu was given another day off despite reports stating his health is at 100%.

As McKinney’s hot streak is unlikely to last forever, the Yankees need to brace themselves for when he eventually cools off. The fans and the team alike will be eager to see if General Manager Brian Cashman makes any deadline moves to bolster the team, as the Yankees could certainly benefit from another above-average bat to reignite their lineup.