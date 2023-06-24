Yankees’ Aaron Judge delivers bad injury update

May 27, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Without their superstar hitter Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees‘ offensive prowess has diminished significantly. As evidenced by their two-run performance against the Texas Rangers on Friday, their scoring drought has begun to impact their chances of success.

A Prolonged Absence for Judge?

Despite some recent improvements, Judge delivered news suggesting that his absence due to a toe injury could be lengthier than initially expected. While the Yankees had initially reported a sprained ligament, Judge – the reigning MVP – confirmed a torn ligament, a more serious condition.

Aaron Boone, the team manager, suggested that Judge could commence light throwing and hitting sessions next week. Yet, the latest update casts doubt on a concrete return timetable.

There appears to be a disconnect between players and management about communicating this information, given that news of the torn ligament, rather than a mere sprain, has only just emerged.

Waiting for the Star’s Return

For now, fans and teammates can only await the return of the 31-year-old star, who was hitting .291 with a .404 OBP, 19 home runs, 40 RBIs, and a 16.4% walk rate prior to his injury. He has already achieved a 189 wRC+, the second-highest in his career, and posted 2.8 war across 49 games.

Looking Ahead

The Yankees may be without Judge for at least another month. However, the imminent All-Star break in two weeks could be a beneficial pause for his rehabilitation process, providing some much-needed rest for the team.