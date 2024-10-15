Yankees reliever has morphed into the most reliable closer in baseball

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees bullpen has been remarkably effective in the postseason. The unit allowed its first earned run on Monday, during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, and has been led by an unexpected star.

Luke Weaver has developed into one of the most reliable relievers in baseball

When the Yankees took Luke Weaver via waivers a little over a year ago, they had no idea he would morph into the most reliable reliever in baseball. Although he worked on his fastball to turn it from a liability into an asset, and he had this amazing changeup to help him get outs, this current version of Weaver, however, wasn’t in the cards.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Yankees’ right-hander notched yet another five-out save. His teammate Tim Hill got into trouble in the top of the eighth inning, and manager Aaron Boone didn’t hesitate to call Weaver to get him out of trouble. He did just that, pitching 1.2 frames and allowing no runs or hits. He did walk one in the ninth, but struck out four to end the threat and secure the Yanks’ victory.

The Yankees trust Weaver in any situation

What Weaver has done in his last 13 appearances for the Yankees is nothing short of amazing. He has pitched 17 innings with a flawless 0.00 ERA, just four walks, and an incredible 33 strikeouts. His opponents have a .287 OPS against him over that span — No, that’s not batting average or OBP. That’s OPS.

In the regular season, Weaver posted a 2.89 ERA in 84 innings, with 103 strikeouts. He was consistent and reliable all year long, and there is a strong case to be made for him claiming the throne as the best closer in baseball, with all due respect to stars like Emmanuel Clase, Edwin Diaz, Ryan Helsley, Josh Hader, and others.

One of the main things managers look for in a ninth-inning stopper is the ability to trust them in any situation. The Yankees, and Boone, know that they can use Weaver to put out a fire, as a multi-inning man, or as a traditional one-inning closer. He is their most trusted reliever, without a doubt.