The Yankees made a big infield gamble and it paid off

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

After strong performances from Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti at first base in the ALDS, the Yankees decided to make a change, reintroducing veteran Anthony Rizzo into the lineup for Game 1 of the ALCS. While Cabrera might have been the better option against right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb on Monday, the team opted to rely on Rizzo, who is playing through the pain of two fractured fingers and is powered by sheer adrenaline.

Rizzo’s Return Despite Injury

Rizzo, despite his injury, looked solid for the most part. Although Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled him late in the game after he missed a ground ball at first base, Rizzo made contributions with both his bat and glove. He recorded a hit and a walk, while also making a few solid defensive plays before being replaced by Cabrera in the eighth inning.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m very happy with how today went; now it’s just recovery mode to tomorrow,” Rizzo said after the game.

Rizzo’s season has been plagued by injuries, including a right forearm fracture earlier in the year, followed by the finger fractures sustained just two games before the end of the regular season. Missing the ALDS was a tough pill to swallow for the 35-year-old, but he’s now focused on managing the pain and contributing to the Yankees’ playoff push. After Monday’s win, Rizzo felt optimistic about his ability to continue playing in Game 2 and beyond.

The Yankees’ Lineup Decisions

While Boone could consider shaking up the lineup again, especially with Tanner Bibee—Cleveland’s top starting pitcher—on the mound for Game 2, Rizzo’s experience and leadership are key factors. Despite hitting just .228/.301/.335 during the regular season, Rizzo’s veteran presence and World Series win with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 bring invaluable experience to the playoff atmosphere.

The Yankees will need their best bats in the lineup to compete with Bibee, and Rizzo’s ability to deliver in clutch situations could be critical. Still, Boone has a deep bench to rely on, including Cabrera and Berti, ready to step in if Rizzo struggles or his injury flares up during the game.

Looking Ahead

Rizzo’s return adds another layer of veteran experience to the Yankees’ lineup as they battle in the ALCS. While his injuries have affected his season, his performance in the postseason is what truly matters now. Boone’s decision-making will remain flexible, but Rizzo’s grit and determination make him a key player as the Yankees continue their push toward the World Series.