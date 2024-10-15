Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-2 Game 1 win over Guardians

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees opened the ALCS with a commanding 5–2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1. The offense tallied six hits, five runs, and nine strikeouts, while demonstrating impressive plate discipline with seven walks. By getting batters on base and putting their top hitters in key situations, the Yankees kept pressure on Cleveland’s pitching staff throughout the game.

While the Yankees missed a few opportunities to drive in more runs, they received another stellar performance from Juan Soto. The 25-year-old superstar contributed two hits, including a towering home run, along with a walk. Soto is having a fantastic start to the postseason, slashing .353/.455/.588 with three RBIs and an impressive 190 wRC+. His continued production is helping to carry the Yankees’ offense during key moments.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stanton and Soto Lead the Yankees’ Offensive Charge

While Aaron Judge’s struggles at the plate continue, Giancarlo Stanton added another hit and home run, scoring two runs on the evening. Stanton is locked in, hitting .368/.455/.789, and continues to be a powerful force in the Yankees’ lineup. Every at-bat for Stanton feels like a potential game-changer, as he’s seeing the ball perfectly and putting the team in a position to win games.

“In our eyes, we haven’t done nothing yet,” Stanton said after the game. “We’ve got to win three out of six, and we take that as three out of three.”

Rodon’s Dominant Start Sets the Tone

On the mound, lefty starter Carlos Rodon delivered an elite performance, striking out nine batters over six innings while allowing just one earned run on three hits. The only blemish on his night was a solo home run hit by Cleveland’s Brayan Rocchio. Rodon maintained control both physically and emotionally, executing his pitches effectively throughout the game.

“The goal was to just stay in control, stay in control of what I can do, obviously physically and emotionally,” Rodón said. “I thought I executed that well tonight.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bullpen Shines Despite Late Inning Scare

The Yankees bullpen largely performed well, though Tim Hill ran into trouble in the 8th inning, allowing three hits and an earned run. However, star reliever Luke Weaver came in to clean things up, tossing 1.2 innings and striking out four batters, including the final three to seal the victory. Weaver has been outstanding in the postseason, solidifying his role as the team’s primary closer with lights-out performances.

Looking Ahead to Game 2

The Yankees will face the Guardians again in Game 2 on Tuesday night, with ace Gerrit Cole taking the mound. Cole was dominant in the Yankees’ Game 4 win against the Royals, allowing just one earned run over seven innings. He’s in a prime position to take on Cleveland’s lineup, which has struggled against right-handed pitching this season.

On Cleveland’s side, Tanner Bibee will start after posting a solid 3.47 ERA during the regular season over 173.2 innings. Bibee pitched well in two appearances against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs and striking out nine over 8.2 innings. However, the Yankees’ red-hot offense will present a much tougher challenge, as several of their hitters are locked in and primed to keep the momentum going.

With a strong Game 1 victory behind them and Cole set to take the mound, the Yankees are in an excellent position to build on their early series lead.