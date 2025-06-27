Yankees rehabbing veteran could be in contention to start on Sunday

The New York Yankees hoped Marcus Stroman’s latest rehab start would mark a turning point. Instead, it raised new questions.

Tuesday night with Double-A Somerset was supposed to be Stroman’s final tune-up. Instead, it felt like a setback in disguise.

Stroman was hit hard—ten hits, five runs, just 3.2 innings. The crisp command he needed wasn’t there, and neither was the confidence.

He walked two and struck out just one, looking more like a pitcher searching for answers than one ready for a return.

That wasn’t a blip on a dominant comeback trail—it was an outing that left everyone, especially the Yankees, unsure.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sunday’s Mystery Starter Looms Large

As of now, the Yankees haven’t named a starter for Sunday. Stroman is technically in the running, but it’s complicated.

Manager Aaron Boone and his staff want to see Stroman throw a bullpen at Yankee Stadium before making a final call.

That bullpen session will be everything—his last shot to convince the team he’s ready to face major league hitters again.

Yankees insider Bryan Hoch reported the update on social media, noting the team’s desire to make the decision in person.

The Yankees haven’t announced their starter for Sunday yet. They want to watch Marcus Stroman throw a bullpen here at Yankee Stadium before they decide. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) June 27, 2025

With Ryan Yarbrough recently hurt and options thinning, the Yankees may be forced into a riskier choice than they’d prefer.

Will Warren and Clarke Schmidt Hold Down the Fort

In the meantime, the rotation’s near future is partially set: Will Warren gets the ball Friday, Clarke Schmidt goes Saturday.

Sunday remains the big question mark—Stroman could get the nod, or the team could opt for a bullpen game instead or use a minor leaguer.

If Stroman earns the start, it won’t be because of Tuesday’s numbers. It’ll be out of hope that his pedigree overrides the rust.

After all, this is an All-Star who once thrived in big games. But that version hasn’t shown up in a while.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Gap Between Potential and Performance

Before going on the injured list in April, Stroman was struggling badly, posting an 11.57 ERA over 9.1 shaky innings.

He’d pitched better in two earlier rehab appearances, but even then, hadn’t gone beyond four innings in either start.

Tuesday’s collapse was his worst of the three, suggesting either a physical issue remains or his mechanics are off.

Whatever the reason, the Yankees need more than a name—they need reliability. And Stroman hasn’t offered that in 2025.

A Pitcher Caught in Between Eras

It’s hard to ignore the contrast between Stroman’s past and present—he’s a guy stuck between his peak and something less.

At his best, Stroman was gritty and resourceful, the kind of pitcher who turned ground balls into outs and pressure into poise.

But injuries, age, and a shaky return have dulled that edge. Right now, he looks more like a work in progress than a solution.

He still carries the weight of his resume, but it’s becoming more of a memory than a weapon in the Yankees’ arsenal.

Yankees May Need to Roll the Dice

With pitching depth thin, the Yankees may not have the luxury of patience. They could call on Stroman out of necessity.

That decision would be rooted more in hope than confidence—hope that he finds himself before the innings run out.

Sometimes in baseball, it’s like trusting an old compass—you just believe it’ll point true again, even when it’s gone haywire.

If Stroman can deliver one strong outing, he might stabilize things and quiet the doubts. That’s a big “if” right now.

The bullpen session this weekend could make or break his path. The margin for error is vanishing fast.

READ MORE: Yankees keeping elite contact utility man on their trade ‘radar’