Yankees keeping elite contact utility man on their trade ‘radar’

The New York Yankees, sitting atop the AL East standings but far from flawless, are in clear need of roster reinforcements.

As the trade deadline creeps closer, pressure builds inside the Bronx front office. The Yankees’ needs are no mystery.

The bullpen could use fresh arms. A depth starter wouldn’t hurt. But a true infield upgrade is priority number one.

They’ve weathered injuries, underperformance, and inconsistency — but it’s starting to show. The cracks are spreading fast.

What makes this midseason shopping spree unique is Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s presence. His versatility creates roster flexibility.

Chisholm has played center field, second base, third base, and even shortstop in the past. That opens doors for multiple fits.

Chasing versatility and familiarity

MLB insider Jon Heyman recently linked several infielders to the Yankees, including one name that’s all too familiar.

Heyman wrote, “The Yankees have liked Luis Rengifo, a change-of-scenery candidate in Anaheim. Old friend Isiah Kiner-Falefa is also on the radar.”

He added, “The 3B prize would be Eugenio Suárez, the NL RBI leader (67), but the Diamondbacks are still projecting as buyers.”

Luis Rengifo is a gamble — there’s no hiding that. His 54 wRC+ this season makes for ugly reading on the surface.

However, this is a player who posted wRC+ marks of 102, 114, and 117 over the last three seasons. The potential remains.

What Rengifo lacks in current production, he makes up for with switch-hitting flexibility and the occasional power burst.

If the Yankees believe in their player development group, Rengifo could be a worthwhile buy-low reclamation project.

Kiner-Falefa’s utility role has new appeal

The more logical and likely target is Isiah Kiner-Falefa — yes, the same one many fans had mixed feelings about.

His tenure in New York from 2022 to 2023 was full of scrutiny. As a regular starter, his flaws were impossible to ignore.

But in a more limited role, Kiner-Falefa has shown his value and could potentially help the Yankees. He could thrive as a plug-and-play, versatile defensive asset.

Through 2025, he’s slashing a modest .665 OPS, which isn’t far off his .642 and .646 marks from previous Yankees seasons.

What’s different now is the context. He’d no longer be expected to carry a position — just support the roster’s weak spots.

That’s what logic indicates, though: if the Yankees do trade for him, it likely won’t be (nor should it be) as a starter.

In many ways, bringing back Kiner-Falefa is like bringing home that old Swiss Army knife you once threw in a drawer.

You may not use it every day, but when something breaks or jams, you’re glad you didn’t toss it.

He has the contact ability to at least be a respectable backup, evidenced by his .273 batting average in 2025 and .269 mark last year.

The dream scenario vs. reality

Of course, Yankees fans are fantasizing about stars — Carlos Correa, Eugenio Suárez, or maybe a blockbuster nobody sees coming.

Suárez, with 67 RBIs and thunder in his bat, would be the most thrilling get. But he likely won’t be cheap, and if he’s made available, there could be a bidding war.

The Diamondbacks still see themselves as contenders, and moving their RBI leader wouldn’t align with that mission.

Carlos Correa? It would take a front office miracle and a massive shift in Minnesota’s deadline philosophy. Don’t hold your breath.

Yankees front office facing the clock

Behind the scenes, the Yankees are already holding internal discussions. These aren’t casual brainstorms anymore — they’re active evaluations.

They know that each passing week leaves less leverage and fewer appealing targets on the board.

Every win counts, but so does every loss. The Yankees can’t afford to be passive when the margin for error is shrinking.

In a deadline market that favors patience and flexibility, maybe a familiar utilityman like Isiah Kiner-Falefa wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if he’s deployed correctly and if there is another, more meaningful move brewing.

