Yankees: Key improvement could unlock Jasson Dominguez’s full potential

For the New York Yankees, patience is beginning to pay off with Jasson Dominguez—and not in the way most expected.

The hype surrounding Dominguez has always been electric, but his struggles hitting right-handed made some question the switch-hitting experiment.

For a while, facing left-handed pitching felt like Dominguez was walking uphill in sand—slow, frustrating, and rarely productive.

The numbers painted a bleak picture: an .083 batting average with a .381 OPS from the right side through May 5 this year.

But young hitters often grow in unpredictable ways, and Dominguez is finally beginning to show signs of real, sustainable improvement.

Since May 6, the 21-year-old has flipped the narrative, going 11-for-34 with an .856 OPS when batting right-handed.

Jasson Domínguez hasn't homered in over a month, but he's steadily made gains elsewhere. including from the right side.

Through May 5: 3-36 (.083), .381 OPS

Since May 6: 11-for-34 (.324), .856 OPS https://t.co/HPzXbESQwy — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) June 27, 2025

It’s a small sample, yes, but it’s also the kind of turnaround that makes you pause and wonder what’s coming next.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Switch-Hitting Growth That Could Alter His Trajectory

For a long time, voices both inside and outside the Yankees organization quietly wondered if Dominguez should ditch switch-hitting.

Facing lefties looked unnatural for him—uncomfortable, even—but the team stuck with his development plan, and so did he.

Now that patience is being rewarded, with Dominguez starting to resemble a more complete hitter than ever before.

His lefty splits are still superior—127 wRC+ against righties—but the gains against lefties (now up to a 76 wRC+) are real.

He’s not lighting the world on fire from the right side yet, but he’s no longer flailing aimlessly, either.

Jasson Dominguez now has a FOUR-HIT day! pic.twitter.com/LaflpsbYKb — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 26, 2025

The adjustments are more than mechanical—they’re mental, too. Confidence is blooming, and it shows in his more balanced approach.

Signs of a More Polished Hitter Emerging

Watching Dominguez’s right-handed at-bats now, there’s a level of comfort that simply didn’t exist earlier this season.

He’s laying off pitches he once chased and making contact with ones he used to miss entirely. That’s not luck—it’s growth.

In many ways, this stretch is a turning point—a moment where the “Martian” shows he’s more than just a raw athlete.

This version of Dominguez has the instincts of a seasoned hitter, not just a prospect trying to make things happen.

If baseball is a game of adjustments, Dominguez is finally proving he can play it like a pro on both sides of the plate.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees Should Stick With the Long Game

There’s no reason to rush a decision on his future as a switch-hitter—not when improvement like this is happening.

Thirty-four at-bats won’t crown him the next Jose Ramirez, but they’re enough to rethink writing off his right-handed swing, not that it was in the cards.

He may never become a true equal-opportunity hitter, but if he keeps trending upward, he won’t need to abandon the approach.

Think of it like teaching a pianist to use both hands—awkward at first, but when it clicks, the harmony is undeniable.

Dominguez has always had the tools. Now, the reps are catching up with the talent, and the ceiling just got a little higher.

With his athleticism, discipline, and raw strength, a more complete Dominguez gives the Yankees a potential star in the making.

And for a club that already has power from the left side, balance could be the key to unlocking a dangerous lineup.

The Bigger Picture for the Yankees

Even without gaudy home run totals, Dominguez’s right-side revival adds another layer of depth to the Yankees’ long-term plans.

It’s not just about current production—it’s about investing in a player who could anchor the next generation in the Bronx.

Development is rarely linear, especially for young hitters navigating the spotlight, but Dominguez is proving he’s built for the journey.

The Yankees were right to stay the course, and Jasson Dominguez is making that faith look smarter by the day.

