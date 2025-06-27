Yankees’ 2022 first-round pick earns massive promotion to Triple-A

Spencer Jones hit a walk-off single last night to help the Somerset Patriots get a key victory, and now the Yankees are moving him up a level to Triple-A according to SNY’s Andy Martino.

After some buzz on social media regarding his promotion, including a social media post from teammate Bailey Dees saying goodbye to Jones, the outfielder’s promotion is now confirmed.

Across 49 games, he’s hit 16 home runs with 10 stolen bases for the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, slashing .274/.389/.594 which is good for a 185 wRC+.

One of the best hitters in the Eastern League, his strikeout rates have remained high while experiencing an improvement in walk rate and game power.

Now he’s just one step away from the Major Leagues, and we could see him reach the Major Leagues as early as 2026, although his name could also come up in trade conversations.

Spencer Jones Is One Step Away From Joining the Yankees in the Major Leagues

It’s been a tumultuous couple of years for Spencer Jones, who went from the 31st ranked prospect on Baseball America’s top-100 list to falling out of their rankings entirely.

His combination of record-breaking strikeout rates and lack of consistent home run power caused scouts to sour on his Major League potential, but he’s responded with quite a loud 2025 campaign.

Across 208 plate appearances, he has the second-highest OPS (.984) and the highest wRC+ (186) of any qualified hitter at the Double-A level.

The Yankees have placed Everson Pereira on the temporarily inactive list, opening up a spot for Jones in the outfield, where he’ll continue to play centerfield.

Spencer Jones is a brilliant defensive player who has done an excellent job in centerfield, and should stick at the position despite his tall frame.

Furthermore, he has blistering speed that allows him to be a constant threat on the bases, as he’s one of the better basestealers in the Yankees’ organization.

With 16 home runs, he’s one short of tying his career-best mark, and with a chance to play in the International League at the Triple-A level, he could further bolster his Major League outlook.

If the former first-round pick can continue hitting home runs while playing elite defense at a premium position, we could be looking at a starting centerfielder on a contender.

He’s still striking out over 33% of the time, but with the game power he’s displayed this year, there’s a chance he could be the Joey Gallo fans saw in Texas, a player who was coveted by multiple organizations across the league.