Yankees could trade for a risky buy-low infielder at the deadline

The New York Yankees don’t always need to swing big to land a valuable infield upgrade — sometimes, upside is hiding in plain sight.

While Eugenio Suárez might be the flashier name on the market, the Yankees are reportedly eyeing a cheaper, more calculated gamble.

Yankees exploring a buy-low option with Luis Rengifo

According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees have interest in Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo as a low-risk depth addition.

“The Yankees have liked Luis Rengifo, a change-of-scenery candidate in Anaheim. Old friend Isiah Kiner-Falefa also is on the radar. The 3B prize would be Eugenio Suárez, the NL RBI leader (67), but the Diamondbacks are still projecting as a buyers.”

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rengifo, 28, is having a down year offensively, slashing just .220/.262/.296 with four homers and 18 RBIs over 65 games.

Despite his underwhelming numbers, the Yankees see a potential rebound candidate based on recent history and underlying skills.

In 2023, Rengifo hit .300 with a .347 OBP and posted a 114 wRC+, proving he can be a high-contact bat when locked in.

Though not a power threat, his switch-hitting ability and contact profile make him a unique bench piece with potential upside.

Rengifo’s strengths still flash beneath the surface

This season, Rengifo’s plate discipline hasn’t disappeared — he ranks in the 70th percentile in strikeout rate and 69th in whiff rate.

That kind of plate control suggests his struggles may be more about timing or mechanics than a true regression in talent.

The Yankees value hitters who don’t chase often and can grind out tough at-bats — two traits Rengifo still brings to the table.

His 17.9% strikeout rate and 5.2% walk rate aren’t elite, but they’re serviceable for someone with his contact-first approach.

The biggest flaw in Rengifo’s profile is his lack of production as a right-handed hitter — a concern but not a detriment.

However, he’s historically far better hitting left-handed against righties, which could allow the Yankees to use him situationally.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees might take the risk

Rengifo is under team control and would cost a fraction of what a veteran slugger like Suárez might require at the deadline.

Instead of giving up a mid-tier prospect or eating salary, the Yankees could acquire Rengifo for minimal capital and hope for a turnaround.

This is the classic “buy low, hope high” approach — like investing in a stock during a dip, hoping it rebounds with the right support.

He’s only 28, meaning there’s still room for growth, and even as a short-term fix, he can offer more than current internal options.

While his defense is subpar, his versatility allows him to play second, third, or even shortstop in a pinch if injuries pile up.

Depth competition could unlock a new gear

Adding Rengifo wouldn’t be about replacing a star — it’s about raising the floor of the infield without mortgaging the future.

The Yankees could use more internal competition with DJ LeMahieu aging and Oswald Peraza offering little production at the plate.

Even if Rengifo doesn’t start every day, his presence adds a layer of lineup flexibility and insurance for the second half.