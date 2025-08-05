Yankees refused to trade 2 prospects in bluckbuster talks for Athletics star closer

The New York Yankees walked away from the trade deadline with three new bullpen arms but missed out on Mason Miller.

Miller, now a San Diego Padre, was the Yankees’ top bullpen target before talks with the Oakland Athletics reached an impasse.

The 26-year-old flamethrower owns a 3.66 ERA across 39.1 innings this season, striking out 13.73 batters per nine with electrifying stuff.

He averages 101.2 mph on his fastball, pairing velocity with a sharp slider that can make even elite hitters uncomfortable.

But his command remains a challenge, walking 4.12 batters per nine—a reminder that raw power alone comes with volatility.

Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images

Oakland’s asking price proves too steep

During discussions, the Athletics demanded either Spencer Jones or George Lombard Jr., two of New York’s most prized young prospects, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Yankees stood firm, unwilling to mortgage their future for a single relief arm, even one with Miller’s elite profile.

Jones has been nothing short of sensational since reaching Triple-A, hitting .360/.424/.810 with 13 home runs and 27 RBIs.

His 207 wRC+ signals he’s more than a temporary hot streak—he’s emerging as a potential middle-of-the-order bat for years.

Meanwhile, Lombard Jr. is still developing but flashes Gold Glove potential and excellent instincts despite a modest .206/.324/.332 Double-A line.

At just 20 years old, his defense could already impact the majors, and his bat should catch up with experience.

Trading either prospect for a reliever, even one averaging triple digits, would’ve been a short-sighted move for a team eyeing sustainability.

Yankees find value elsewhere

Instead of parting with cornerstone prospects, the Yankees pivoted to secure David Bednar, Jake Bird, and Camilo Doval.

None of the three cost the organization a top-seven prospect, preserving the farm system’s core talent for future seasons.

These acquisitions bolster a bullpen that needed reinforcements desperately, even if early performances have been a bit uneven.

Doval brings experience and late-game versatility, Bednar offers strikeout potential with control, and Bird represents a high-upside development project.

While not as flashy as Miller, the trio provides balance and depth without crippling the Yankees’ long-term outlook.

Credit: Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Betting on the future over a headline move

The decision not to trade Jones or Lombard reflects a larger strategy—build for October without sacrificing the next decade.

Jones could be the Yankees’ future in the outfield, a left-handed slugger tailor-made for Yankee Stadium’s short porch.

Lombard Jr., with his defensive pedigree, could eventually anchor the infield as the franchise’s next homegrown star.

Miller’s 101 mph fastball is enticing, but relievers are volatile, and one miscalculated trade can haunt a team for years.

In the end, the Yankees chose patience and preservation over immediate gratification, a bet that could pay off in future Octobers.