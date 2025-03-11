Yankees reassign top outfield prospect to minor league camp

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees took another step toward finalizing their roster on Tuesday afternoon, reassigning star outfield prospect Spencer Jones to minor league camp and optioning Everson Pereira back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Both moves were expected, but they highlight where each prospect stands in their development and what they need to improve before earning a call-up.

Jones’ Power Is Legit, But Strikeouts Hold Him Back

Jones, 23, has been one of the Yankees’ most intriguing prospects, drawing comparisons to Aaron Judge because of his massive frame and raw power. This spring, he flashed exactly why the Yankees are so high on him, hitting .300/.364/.700 over nine games with two homers and six RBIs.

The issue? His 45.5% strikeout rate.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Despite the strong numbers, nearly half of Jones’ at-bats ended in a strikeout, which is something that must be addressed before he gets a serious look at the major league level. The power is undeniable, and he’s clearly worked on elevating the ball better, but making consistent contact remains his biggest hurdle.

Jones spent all of last season in Double-A, hitting .259/.336/.452 with 17 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases over 122 games. While he showcased his all-around potential, the strikeout rate remained alarmingly high at 36.8%. He’ll likely return to Double-A to start the season, but if he can cut down on the whiffs and maintain his power surge, it won’t be long before he’s in Triple-A and knocking on the Yankees’ door.

Pereira’s Path to the Majors Delayed Again

Pereira, who was also sent down Tuesday, finds himself in a similar situation. The 23-year-old has had a strong offensive spring, hitting .353/.429/.706 with two homers, six runs, and three RBIs over eight games. However, his 33.3% strikeout rate remains a concern, mirroring the issues that plagued him in his brief major league stint last year.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

He played 40 games in Triple-A in 2024, hitting .256/.346/.512 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs, but struggled in 27 MLB games, slashing just .151 with a 21 wRC+. Coming off UCL surgery, Pereira hasn’t been able to get much defensive work in the outfield, which also factored into the decision to send him down.

Both Prospects Still Have a Future in the Bronx

The Yankees clearly see Jones and Pereira as potential long-term pieces, but both need refinement. Jones has the tools to be a star, but unless he trims his strikeouts, he won’t reach his ceiling. Pereira has already seen MLB action, but his lack of defensive reps and high strikeout rate made it an easy call to start him in Triple-A.

With a strong showing in the minors, both players could force their way back into the Yankees’ plans sooner rather than later.