Yankees surprisingly option power-hitting outfield prospect to Triple-A

The Yankees made a somewhat surprising roster decision on Tuesday afternoon, optioning outfield prospect Everson Pereira to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. While sending Pereira down before the regular season wasn’t unexpected, doing so with two weeks left in spring training raises some questions.

Pereira’s Offense Looked Sharp, But Strikeouts Remain an Issue

Pereira, 23, has performed well at the plate this spring, posting a strong .353/.429/.706 slash line across eight games. He launched two home runs, scored six times, and drove in three RBIs, showcasing the offensive upside that has long intrigued the Yankees.

However, one glaring issue remains—the strikeouts. He fanned at a 33.3% clip in camp, a number that mirrors the struggles that have followed him throughout his professional career. The Yankees were hoping he’d improve in that area, but the early returns suggest he still has work to do before being a viable everyday big-league option.

Still Working His Way Back From Injury

Pereira is coming off UCL surgery last season, which limited his ability to play the outfield this spring. While his offensive numbers were solid, his lack of defensive reps may have contributed to the Yankees’ decision to send him down early.

In 40 Triple-A games last season, Pereira slashed .256/.346/.512 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs, performing 20% better than the average hitter at that level. However, in his 27-game stint in the majors, the results were much different—he hit just .151 with a 21 wRC+, struggling to adjust to big-league pitching.

Yankees Prioritize Everyday Reps

Rather than keeping Pereira on the major league roster in a limited role, the Yankees want him playing every day in Triple-A to continue developing. Manager Aaron Boone could have used his right-handed bat as a designated hitter against lefties, but that would have come at the expense of consistent at-bats.

For now, the Yankees are opting for patience, allowing Pereira time to refine his approach at the plate and fully recover from his elbow injury. If he shows progress in cutting down his strikeouts and regains his defensive form, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him back in the Bronx sooner rather than later.