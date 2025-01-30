Yankees pursued controversial first baseman from AL East rival

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Before Josh Naylor was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Yankees reportedly had interest in the power-hitting first baseman, according to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo. Naylor, coming off a career-best season with the Cleveland Guardians, seemed like a perfect fit for a Yankees team that lacked consistency at first base in 2024.

Of course, everyone remembers Naylor rocking the baby after smashing a home run off Gerrit Cole several years ago. The Yankees ended up getting the last laugh anyway.

The 27-year-old lefty slugger played 152 games last season, hitting .243/.320/.456 with a career-high 31 homers and 108 RBIs. His combination of power and contact would have complemented the Yankees’ lineup well, particularly with the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium.

Despite the apparent fit, New York ultimately passed, unwilling to give up more prospects in a trade, while the Diamondbacks, fresh off a World Series run, stepped up and acquired him after losing Christian Walker in free agency.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt Was the Safer Choice

Instead of parting with young talent, the Yankees pivoted to Paul Goldschmidt, signing the veteran slugger to a $12.5 million deal. While Goldschmidt isn’t the same dominant hitter he once was, his experience and leadership add a level of stability that the Yankees have lacked at the position since Anthony Rizzo’s injury struggles derailed his production.

Goldschmidt’s 2024 numbers weren’t eye-popping—he hit .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs—but he still maintains elite hard-hit rates, suggesting there’s something left in the tank. The Yankees are banking on him turning back the clock rather than rolling the dice on a younger, more expensive option like Naylor, who would have cost valuable prospects.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Experience Over Upside

The decision between Naylor and Goldschmidt ultimately came down to cost and preference. Naylor, still in his prime, will earn $10.9 million this upcoming season after avoiding arbitration, but the Diamondbacks had to give up assets to get him. The Yankees, who have been careful with their spending and prospect capital this offseason, opted for a veteran presence in Goldschmidt without sacrificing any future pieces.

While Naylor’s power would have been exciting in the Bronx, the Yankees clearly valued Goldschmidt’s consistency and experience. Now, it’s up to Goldschmidt to prove that their bet was the right one.