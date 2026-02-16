The Yankees have several young pitchers that could potentially make an impact in 2026, including Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez. Rodriguez is likely next up to make the transition to the majors, given his deep arsenal of pitches and a great opportunity during spring training to impress the Yankees brass. He’s already turning some heads, as manager Aaron Boone has noticed that Rodriguez put together some impressive results.

The Yankees believe that Rodriguez has the stamina and pitch mix to be a starter in the MLB, but they’re not rushing him by any means. There’s a much larger chance that he ends up starting the season in Triple-A rather than the MLB, but having that type of depth waiting in the wings is always a benefit.

The 2025 Production Tells the Story

Level Record Games IP K/9 ERA High-A 6-4 15 83.2 10.65 2.26 Double-A 5-3 11 61.1 10.86 2.64 Triple-A 0-1 1 5.0 5.40 7.20 Total 11-8 27 150.0 10.56 2.58

Rodriguez’s 2025 season shows a pitcher ready for the next challenge. He posted an 11-8 record across 150 innings with a 2.58 ERA and 10.56 strikeouts per nine innings. Those aren’t fringe prospect numbers—those are legitimate starting pitcher metrics. His ability to maintain consistency across two levels (High-A and Double-A) demonstrates durability and command, two traits the Yankees value highly in their rotation prospects.

His brief Triple-A appearance (one start, five innings, 7.20 ERA) isn’t indicative of a larger issue. Small sample sizes in baseball are misleading, and Rodriguez’s body of work across 150 innings matters far more than one rough outing. The Yankees know this, which is why they’re still high on his future as a starter.

Aaron Boone Sees Long-Term Starter Upside

“Big fan. Another guy that I think has a really, really bright future as a starting pitcher. I think he’s got a chance to be a really good starter. He can do a lot of things with the ball on the mound. He’s got a number of different pitches. He’s got a real good feel to pitch. When I watch him, I look at him and think, ‘That guy’s gonna be a starter in this league for a long time.’ That’s my early impression,” Boone said, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, co-host of the Fireside Yankees podcast, an Empire Sports Media production.

Boone’s endorsement carries weight. The Yankees’ manager has seen countless pitching prospects come through the organization, and his ability to identify long-term starters is well-documented. Rodriguez’s “number of different pitches” is what separates him from other prospects who rely on two-pitch mixes. According to World Baseball Network, Rodriguez showed fastball velocity as high as 99 mph in 2025 and throws a slider, curveball, splitter, and changeup—a five-pitch arsenal that gives him multiple ways to attack hitters.

The depth of his pitch mix is rare for a 21-year-old. Most prospects at this stage are still refining two or three offerings, but Rodriguez already has five weapons he can deploy. That versatility allows him to pitch deep into games without becoming predictable, and it’s exactly what the Yankees need in a rotation that will be relying on young arms in 2026 and beyond.

MLB Pipeline Ranks Him 82nd Overall

MLB Pipeline ranks Rodriguez 82nd among all prospects, making him one of four Yankees to crack the Top 100. That puts him in elite company alongside George Lombard Jr. (32nd), Carlos Lagrange (79th), and Dax Kilby (94th). The Athletic also has Rodriguez at 88th, confirming that multiple scouting departments view him as a legitimate major league starter.

What stands out in the rankings is Rodriguez’s projection as a mid-rotation starter rather than a backend arm. His 2.58 ERA ranked eighth among all minor leaguers in 2025, and his opponent batting average of .192 demonstrates an ability to miss bats and limit hard contact. Those numbers suggest Rodriguez isn’t just a prospect with upside—he’s a prospect who’s already producing at a high level.

Where He Fits in the 2026 Rotation

The Yankees’ rotation currently features established arms and high-upside prospects competing for innings. Ryan Weathers provides flexibility as a starter or reliever, while Carlos Lagrange could lock down a late-inning bullpen role. Rodriguez slots in as a Triple-A starter who’s ready to be called up if injuries or performance issues create an opening.

His 150 innings in 2025 show he can handle a starter’s workload, and his strikeout rate (10.56 K/9) suggests he can miss bats at the major league level. The walk rate (3.42 BB/9) is solid for a 21-year-old, though it’s an area he’ll need to refine as he faces better hitters. His home run rate (0.18 HR/9) is exceptional and indicates an ability to keep the ball in the park—a critical skill in Yankee Stadium.

If Rodriguez starts the season in Triple-A and continues his dominance, the Yankees won’t hesitate to promote him mid-season. His five-pitch arsenal gives him the ceiling of a number-three starter, and his ability to pitch deep into games makes him valuable in a playoff rotation. The Yankees aren’t rushing him, but they’re also not hiding him. Spring training will be his opportunity to show he’s ready for the next step.

World Baseball Classic Adds to His Profile

Rodriguez will represent Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, giving him high-stakes international experience before the regular season begins. According to World Baseball Network, Rodriguez is excited to pitch in front of family, friends, and fans in Puerto Rico, and a strong showing could accelerate his timeline to the majors.

“I mean, just for me, it’s like part of it being like going out of Puerto Rico, it’s not a big country,” Rodriguez told World Baseball Network. “So, just coming out of there, I want to be an example to those kids. If you put in the work and some dedication and discipline to it, you can always achieve your dreams.”

The WBC will test Rodriguez against elite competition, and the Yankees will be watching closely. If he can maintain his strikeout rate and limit walks against major league hitters, it will confirm what Boone already believes: Rodriguez is a future starter in the big leagues, and that future might arrive sooner than expected.

