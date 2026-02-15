The Yankees didn’t make any big-time pitcher acquisitions this offseason, but they made an underrated trade with the Miami Marlins to acquire Ryan Weathers, a power-throwing left-handed starter. Weathers has dealt with a significant amount of injuries throughout his career, but he regularly dials up impressive velocity, and was already hitting 98.5 mph with his fastball on Sunday in a live batting practice session, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

The Yankees believe that Weathers could either serve a solid rotation role or a high-leverage reliever when the playoffs roll around. He’s a high upside gamble, but it’s fair to assume he will hit the injury list at some point this upcoming season one way or another. Nonetheless, his metrics are encouraging in some respects, and the velocity spike in his first live session suggests the 25-year-old is healthy and ready to compete for innings.

First look at Ryan Weathers on the mound. His fastball is already at 98.5 mph, which is insane for February. pic.twitter.com/ySSLJkSYNF — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 15, 2026

The 2025 Production Shows Upside

Weathers posted a 3.99 ERA across 38.1 innings in 2025 with the Marlins, going 2-2 in eight starts. His strikeout rate improved to 8.69 per nine innings, while his walk rate remained solid at 2.82 per nine. The home run rate (1.64 per nine) is manageable for a flyball pitcher who operates in the mid-to-upper 90s.

What stands out is his pitch mix. Weathers’ four-seamer averaged 96.9 mph in 2025 and held opponents to a .260 batting average. His sweeper—thrown at 83.8 mph—was devastating, allowing just a .174 average against. That’s an elite secondary offering that gives him legitimate swing-and-miss potential. His changeup (87.3 mph) was less effective, with hitters posting a .286 average, but the velocity separation from his fastball creates deception.

The fact that he’s already touching 98.5 mph in live batting practice—nearly two mph higher than his 2025 average—suggests he’s either fully healthy or the Yankees’ pitching infrastructure is already optimizing his delivery. Either way, it’s an encouraging sign that Weathers isn’t easing into camp. He’s attacking hitters with premium velocity right out of the gate.

Where Weathers Fits in the Rotation

The Yankees’ rotation currently projects with Gerrit Cole at the top, assuming he returns on schedule from his Tommy John rehab. Behind Cole, the Yankees have a mix of established arms and high-upside prospects competing for innings. Weathers slots in as a back-end starter or long reliever with the flexibility to move into higher-leverage situations if needed.

If Weathers can maintain his 2025 strikeout rate (8.69 K/9) and keep his walk rate under 3.00 per nine, he profiles as a legitimate fourth or fifth starter. His sweeper gives him a weapon against both righties and lefties, and his fastball velocity (now touching 98.5 mph) plays up in shorter stints. That versatility makes him valuable in a playoff rotation where the Yankees might need him to throw two or three innings in a piggyback role.

The Yankees also have Carlos Lagrange pushing for a bullpen role with triple-digit velocity, which creates interesting roster flexibility. If Lagrange locks down a late-inning spot and Weathers proves he can handle a starter’s workload, the Yankees suddenly have significant pitching depth. If Weathers struggles with injuries or command, he can slide into a middle-relief role without losing roster value.

The Injury History Is the Concern

Weathers’ career has been derailed by injuries at multiple points, which is why the Marlins were willing to move him despite his upside. The Yankees are betting that their training staff and pitching development can keep him on the field. His 2025 season—limited to just 38.1 innings across eight starts—shows that durability remains a question mark.

But if the Yankees can extract 100-120 innings from Weathers in 2026, either as a starter or high-leverage reliever, the trade will have paid off. His sweeper is a legitimate out pitch (.174 average against), and his fastball velocity gives him the ceiling of a backend starter. The key is keeping him healthy long enough to contribute when it matters most.

The Yankees didn’t trade for Weathers expecting him to be an ace. They traded for him because he’s a high-upside arm with elite velocity and swing-and-miss stuff who can fill multiple roles. If he stays healthy, he’s a rotation piece. If he doesn’t, he’s a weapon out of the bullpen. Either way, the Yankees win.

