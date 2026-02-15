The Yankees have several young pitchers opening eyes and making waves to open spring training, but one towering right-hander is Carlos Lagrange, who has the upside of being an ace out of the starting rotation but also could be an elite high-leverage reliever. Lagrange can touch triple digits with his fastball, rare velocity that puts him in the crosshairs for the Yankees as a potential impact piece in 2026 and beyond.

The Physical Tools Are Undeniable

“We’re excited about him for good reason,” manager Aaron Boone said, per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, cohost of the Fireside Yankees podcast, an Empire Sports Media production. Boone noted that Lagrange’s size and the downhill trajectory of his delivery make him an imposing presence on the mound. “I think Carlos has a very bright future.”

Credit: Sean Petraitis | Empire Sports Medua

At 6-foot-7 and 248 pounds, Lagrange generates natural plane on his fastball that hitters struggle to pick up. His 2025 minor league numbers tell the story of a pitcher with elite swing-and-miss stuff across two levels. In 22 games at High-A (41.2 IP), he posted a 13.82 K/9 and held hitters to a .314 BABIP. At Double-A (78.1 IP), and he struck out 11.95 per nine.

The command issues that plagued Lagrange early in his career showed mixed results in 2025. His walk rate was excellent at High-A (2.59 BB/9) but ballooned to 5.74 BB/9 at Double-A, indicating he struggled with the jump in competition. The Yankees believe the physical maturity and refinement will come with reps as he continues to face better hitters.

The Mental Component Separates Him

“He thinks like an ace,” said Preston Claiborne, who previously worked closely with Lagrange in the minors, per Phillips. “He prepares like an ace, and that’s what he wants to be.”

That mental makeup is half the battle for a pitcher with Lagrange’s physical tools. His strikeout rates—13.82 K/9 at High-A and 11.95 K/9 at Double-A—show a pitcher who can dominate when he’s in the zone. The key is getting there consistently. His ground ball rates (36.4% at High-A, 41.6% at Double-A), not too bad for a high velocity arm.

Here’s Carlos Lagrange. Nasty movement pic.twitter.com/pgdLulNQWn — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 14, 2026

“He’s just one of those kids over there that you just get really great makeup reports on,” Boone told Phillips. “He’s a leader, takes initiative. He’s got a lot of the intangibles, as well as a ton of talent.”

The Yankees have built championship rosters on pitchers who combine elite stuff with the mental fortitude to execute in high-leverage situations. Lagrange’s ability to think the game at a high level, combined with triple-digit velocity, makes him exactly the kind of developmental bet that championship organizations make.

Starter or Reliever? The Yankees Have Options

Lagrange’s profile fits both roles. As a starter, his ability to miss bats (11.95-13.82 K/9) and decent ground ball rate gives him a legitimate ceiling as a mid-rotation arm.

As a reliever, Lagrange’s fastball velocity and downhill plane would make him a nightmare matchup in late innings. The Yankees’ bullpen has been a revolving door of high-leverage arms in recent years, and a 6-foot-7 right-hander who can blow 100 mph fastballs past hitters would slot in immediately. His rising ground ball rates suggest he can induce double plays in tight spots, and his strikeout ability means he can work out of trouble.

The decision ultimately comes down to command development. If Lagrange can consistently throw strikes and attack the zone with conviction, he’s a starting pitcher. If the walks persist, his profile as a late-inning weapon becomes more attractive. Either way, the Yankees win.

Credit: Sean Petraitis | Empire Sports Medua

Six Years of Control Is Organizational Gold

Having not even made his MLB debut yet, the Yankees have six years of control pre and post-arbitration before Lagrange will ever hit free agency. That timeline gives them an extremely valuable piece to deploy when they feel he’s ready, whether that’s 2026 or 2027. The Yankees’ rotation and bullpen depth will determine the urgency, but Lagrange’s development curve suggests he’s not far from contributing at the major league level.

His 2025 performance across two levels—120 innings of work with strikeout rates consistently above 11.95 per nine—shows a pitcher who can handle increased workloads. The Yankees will likely start him in Triple-A to refine his command and build up innings, but if the bullpen needs help mid-season, Lagrange could be a phone call away.

The front office has been aggressive in recent years about promoting pitchers who show they’re ready, and Lagrange’s stuff is major league-caliber right now. The question is whether his command can catch up to his velocity. If it does, the Yankees have a legitimate impact arm under team control through 2031.

Spring Training Will Tell the Story

Lagrange’s spring performance will determine whether he opens 2026 in Triple-A or forces his way onto the 40-man roster. The Yankees have options, and Lagrange’s non-roster invitee status means he’s auditioning for a future role rather than competing for an immediate Opening Day spot. But if he dominates in exhibition games—striking out big league hitters with triple-digit heat—the front office will have to make a decision.

I’m betting on Lagrange to make noise. His physical tools are too good to ignore, his mental makeup checks every box, and his performance in 2025 showed significant improvement in the areas that held him back. Whether he’s a starter or reliever, the Yankees have a potential ace in the making. Now it’s up to Lagrange to prove Boone and Claiborne right.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Carlos Lagrange’s fastball velocity?

Lagrange can touch triple digits with his fastball, a rare velocity that makes him one of the Yankees’ most exciting pitching prospects. His size (6-foot-7, 248 lbs) and downhill trajectory generate natural plane that hitters struggle to pick up.

Will Carlos Lagrange be a starter or reliever?

Lagrange has the upside to be an ace starter but could also excel as an elite high-leverage reliever. His strikeout rates (11.95-13.82 K/9) and ground ball rates (63.5-75%) fit both roles. The decision depends on his command development—if he can consistently throw strikes, he’s a starter; if walks persist, his profile as a late-inning weapon becomes more attractive.

How many years of control do the Yankees have on Carlos Lagrange?

The Yankees have six years of control (pre and post-arbitration) before Lagrange reaches free agency. Having not made his MLB debut yet, this gives the Yankees an extremely valuable asset to deploy when they feel he’s ready, with team control extending through 2031.

What are Carlos Lagrange’s stats from 2025?

Lagrange pitched across two levels in 2025: High-A (22 games, 41.2 IP, 13.82 K/9, .314 BABIP, 4.10 ERA) and Double-A (22 games, 78.1 IP, 11.95 K/9, .275 BABIP, 3.22 ERA). His ground ball rates were 36.4% at High-A and 41.6% at Double-A.