Yankees’ promising infielder dealing with a knee injury

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is part of the youth revolution that took over the team a few weeks ago. The revolution has seen Jasson Dominguez (now out with a long-term injury), Everson Pereira, Austin Wells, and others start to play meaningful MLB innings to prioritize their development. Unfortunately, the youth movement has taken another blow as Peraza is the latest Yankees player to sustain an injury.

Oswald Peraza was starting to turn things around

Peraza’s season, overall, hasn’t been too impressive at the MLB level this year. However, he was starting beginning to turn things around, starting on September 2. To this point, Peraza was hitting .370/.370/.519 (10-for-27) with four doubles and four RBI in seven games.

Unfortunately, Peraza is now dealing with left knee inflammation, an ailment that is currently forcing him to rest. The Yankees revealed the news on Monday and said he underwent an MRI a few days ago. For now, the dynamic infielder is being considered day-to-day, although his availability this week (or for the rest of the season, for that matter) is a mystery. There aren’t many details about what the MRI revealed.

The Yankees hope to have Peraza back soon

Oswaldo Cabrera has seen his playing time increase while Peraza has been gone, and this also represents a good opportunity for him to show he can right the ship after a horrible season (he has a .571 OPS in 257 plate appearances).

As for Peraza, while he hasn’t gotten the extended chance to struggle and adjust that other rookies (namely Anthony Volpe) received, it’s fair to say his performance has been a disappointment. Overall, he is slashing .188/.278/.232 with a .510 OPS in 126 trips to the plate, with no homers and four stolen bases. This comes after posting an .832 OPS last season, in 18 games.

As stated, he was starting to heat up since the beginning of September, so it’s really a shame for him and the Yankees that he got hurt. Hopefully he can return soon and pick up right where he left off.