Yankees’ projected batting order features surprising twists at the bottom

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Spring training is a place for battles, surprises, and reshuffling. And when it comes to the Yankees’ projected 2025 Opening Day lineup, there’s plenty of unexpected flavor baked into the final product—especially at the top and bottom of the order.

What once looked like a foregone conclusion has shifted dramatically. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jasson Dominguez, both considered early favorites to bat leadoff, have been bumped out of the top four entirely. And stepping into the spotlight? A sophomore catcher with a sneaky good eye.

Wells Claims the Top Spot

The Yankees have officially handed the leadoff job to 25-year-old catcher Austin Wells—a move few saw coming.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Wells had an encouraging rookie campaign in 2024, slashing .229/.322/.395 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs. But it’s his spring numbers that lit the spark: through 15 games, Wells has been scorching hot, hitting .348/.400/.783 with six homers, 12 RBIs, and a 197 wRC+.

What really drew manager Aaron Boone to the idea was Wells’ plate discipline. He ranked in the 70th percentile in chase rate last year and the 89th percentile in walk rate. That kind of patience is exactly what the Yankees want setting the tone.

“I think he’s going to be a guy in his career that is going to get on base. That’s my No. 1 criteria for the leadoff spot,” Boone recently said.

It’s not just about OBP either. Wells has enough pop to punish early-count fastballs and isn’t afraid to take his walks, giving big bats like Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge a chance to drive in early runs.

The Bottom Three: Youth, Power, and Versatility

Batting seventh, Jasson Dominguez returns as the team’s starting left fielder. The 22-year-old switch-hitter had a bit of an uneven spring, but finished strong, hitting .258/.292/.452 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. His five stolen bases also flashed the athleticism that makes him such a tantalizing piece.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While Dominguez still needs to improve his on-base skills, the raw tools are obvious. The Yankees trust that regular reps will bring out more consistency.

Behind him, Ben Rice is expected to handle designated hitter duties, at least until Giancarlo Stanton returns. Rice had a strong showing this spring, slugging .516 with five home runs and 10 RBIs over 20 games. His 112 wRC+ and 10% walk rate speak to the offensive upside.

He also recorded several of the hardest-hit balls of his career, a sign the offseason adjustments are starting to take hold.

Then comes Oswaldo Cabrera, the Swiss Army knife of the Yankees’ infield, slotted into the No. 9 spot as the starting third baseman.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Cabrera earned the job largely by default after Oswald Peraza failed to impress. Offensively, Cabrera was solid this spring—hitting .278/.328/.407 with a couple of home runs and a manageable 15.5% strikeout rate.

The biggest question remains his platoon split. He hit .265 from the left side last season but cratered to just .159 from the right. There’s a real possibility the Yankees limit his exposure to left-handed pitching entirely, opting to use matchups more strategically depending on who’s available off the bench.

Unexpected Lineup, Unexpected Promise

While the top of the lineup brings fresh intrigue and the bottom offers a mix of youth, power, and flexibility, this version of the Yankees’ batting order isn’t what anyone had penciled in a month ago. But sometimes, what surprises you ends up working best.