Yankees preparing to incorporate DJ LeMahieu into Spring Training plans

USA Today

The New York Yankees have been incorporating a number of their top prospects into their spring training strategy this off-season. Getting Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jasson Dominguez involved was always a priority, but they’re still working back several players who are fighting off injuries from the 2022 season.

One of their more prominent players, DJ LeMahieu, has worked diligently to recover from a toe injury that held him back significantly last year. He was forced to miss the entire 2022 postseason, but his hard work is paying off, with reports indicating he is feeling 100% healthy.

While DJ hasn’t made a spring training appearance yet, the expectation is that he will get involved on Wednesday against the Nationals.

The Yankees are projected to get back three veterans for Wednesday’s Spring Training game against Washington, per Randy Miller of NJ.com:

All three are slated to be in the Yankees’ lineup for Wednesday’s game in Tampa against the Nationals.

All three include DJ, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo.

The Yankees need a fully capable DJ LeMahieu:

LeMahieu projects to serve as the team’s lead-off hitter, but evaluations are ongoing regarding the infield and how the starting unit will shake out.

The 34-year-old veteran hit .261 with a .357 OBP last year, including 12 homers and 46 RBIs. His 13.1% strikeout rate and 12.4% walk rate indicate he’s the perfect lead-off man for the Bombers until Anthony Volpe joins the ranks and potentially takes over. DJ’s ability to hit for contact and get on base before Aaron Judge is a catalyst for the team’s offensive production.

Luckily, the team has plenty of time this spring to ramp up, following several years of shortened spring training scenarios due to CBA negotiations and Covid regulations.