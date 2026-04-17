The Yankees’ rotation is already one of the best in the American League, and it’s about to get significantly deeper once Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon return from their respective injuries. Given that, there is no spot available for Elmer Rodriguez right now, and the organization isn’t rushing him. But through three starts in Triple-A, the 22-year-old right-hander is making it increasingly difficult to pretend like he’s just another prospect waiting his turn.

Rodriguez has a 1.15 ERA over 15.2 innings in Scranton, the fourth-best mark in the notoriously hitter-friendly International League. He’s holding opposing batters to a .184 average. He’s throwing first-pitch strikes at an elite rate and his 55.6% ground ball rate is keeping the ball on the floor and out of the seats.

In his most recent start, per MLB Pipeline, he threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of 21 batters and struck out six across 5.2 scoreless innings. For a New York Yankees organization that already has a stacked rotation, Rodriguez is turning into a problem that needs to be factored into the planning.

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What Makes Him Different

The thing that separates Rodriguez from most pitching prospects his age is the depth of his arsenal. He throws five pitches, a fastball that touches 99 mph, a slider, a curveball, a changeup, and a cutter, and he can locate all of them. That’s rare for a 22-year-old. Most prospects at this stage are still figuring out two or three offerings. Rodriguez already has five weapons he can sequence in ways that prevent hitters from sitting on any one pitch, which is exactly why his stuff plays through multiple rotations of the lineup without getting exposed.

His full profile backs up everything the eye test is suggesting. In 2025 across three levels, he posted a 2.58 ERA in 150 innings with a 29% strikeout rate and a .192 opponent batting average. He’s not overpowering hitters on pure stuff, he’s solving them with a combination of command, pitch diversity, and a ground-ball-heavy approach that limits the damage when batters do make contact.

This is different from what Carlos Lagrange brings. Lagrange is a big arm, raw velocity, pure power stuff. Rodriguez is more polished, more refined, and more comfortable operating within a game plan. The Yankees are genuinely fortunate to have two completely different types of pitching prospects at this level of development at the same time.

The Trade Asset Conversation

Even though Rodriguez doesn’t currently have a clear path into the rotation with Cole, Rodon, Fried, Schlittler, Warren, and Weathers all ahead of him, that depth is an asset in a different way. When the Yankees identify an infield need at the trade deadline, and the McMahon situation makes that conversation increasingly likely, Rodriguez is one of the more attractive trade chips they could offer. A 22-year-old with a five-pitch mix dominating Triple-A on a cost-controlled contract is exactly what acquiring teams are looking for.

That doesn’t mean the Yankees should rush to move him. If he keeps performing like this and an injury opens a rotation spot before Cole and Rodon are ready, Rodriguez is clearly the first call. He’s already on the 40-man roster, the development path has accelerated quickly, and the production is demanding attention.

The Yankees have a luxury problem on their hands. When your pitching depth forces you to decide between developing a legitimate prospect or packaging him to fix another part of the roster, that’s a good position to be in. Rodriguez is making that decision harder to delay by the week.