The New York Yankees allowed eight hits, 11 runs, and three long homers in their 11-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels in the Bronx on Thursday, in their series finale. The four-game set finished with two wins apiece.

Yankees left-hander Max Fried had his worst start of the season, surrendering five runs on three hits and three walks, striking out three. His ERA is now at 2.97 for the season.

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Ben Rice all homered, but it didn’t matter much when your starter allows five runs and three relievers, in this case Fernando Cruz, Angel Chivilli, and Ryan Yarbrough, combine to surrender six more.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The game also had key baserunning gaffes committed by New York:

Jose Caballero singled and swiped second with two outs but then got picked off to end the inning pic.twitter.com/Zf85NLwges — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 16, 2026

Peraza And Trout Tormented The Yankees All Series

Former Yankee bust Oswald Peraza, who was developed by the organization, continued to torment it with his bat. In the top of the first, he found Jo Adell on base and brought him home with his fourth home run of the season.

Judge cut the deficit to one run in the bottom of the inning with his eighth home run of the season. The Yankees captain continues to mash after a rather slow start, and is on pace to flirt with 70 homers again.

AARON JUDGE LAUNCHES.



SECOND STRAIGHT NIGHT WITH A BOMB.pic.twitter.com/9yUrdwwJhf — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 16, 2026

After Cody Bellinger walked with two outs in the bottom of the third, Stanton hit a mammoth 446-foot homer to center field, on a ball that left the bat at 111 mph. It was an impressive drive that allowed the Yankees to turn the score around, giving them a 3-2 lead.

The Angels’ Offense Is Surprisingly Good

It would last a few innings, but Peraza just didn’t plan on letting New York win. In the top of the sixth, the infielder hit a run-scoring double, plating Mike Trout with the tying run. With Fernando Cruz now on the mound, Vaughn Grissom then singled sharply to third base, with Amed Rosario deflecting the ball and giving Adell enough time to score the Angels’ go-ahead run. Josh Lowe would later put more ground between the Angels and Yankees with a two-run single.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rice’s fifth long ball of the season would put the game 6-4 Angels in the bottom of the sixth, and it was enough to make things interesting. It wouldn’t last long, though, as LA scored again at the top of the seventh thanks to Trout’s home run. The three-time AL MVP, like Peraza, also tormented Yankees pitching in the series.

If the Yankees had any hopes of coming back in the score, they evaporated in the eighth frame with Adell’s grand slam off Yarbrough. It put the Angels ahead 11-4, and there was no coming back after that.

The Yankees will return to play on Friday at Yankee Stadium, hosting the Kansas City Royals starting at 7:05 pm ET.