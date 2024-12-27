Yankees preparing to get creative since ‘they’re out of money’

The New York Yankees have exceeded the final luxury tax threshold of $301 million, currently sitting at $303 million in estimated salary allocations. This financial position leaves the team with little room to maneuver, forcing general manager Brian Cashman to consider creative solutions to address roster needs.

Trading to Reduce Salary

With their payroll over the luxury tax limit, the Yankees are likely to explore trades to shed salary. The most plausible scenario involves moving a player with a significant contract, but finding a trade partner willing to take on salary could be challenging. Moving Marcus Stroman and his $18.5 million salary would be the ideal scenario, but that may be easier said than done.

Teams are always looking for pitching, and the Yankees will likely take on a bit of salary just to move him on the roster. His contract is set to expire after 2025 anyway.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Until they reduce their commitments, the Yankees appear to be out of financial flexibility to make any additional major signings.

Internal Options for Third Base

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Yankees are prepared to rely on their existing roster for solutions at third base. Bowden explained, “What they’re essentially saying is that they’re out of money. The pieces mostly fit, but the infield still has one unresolved spot. Jazz is expected to move to second base, with Cabrera and LeMahieu vying for third base. However, knowing the Yankees, if a better opportunity arises, they’ll likely make another move.”

DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera are the leading candidates to fill the third base role. LeMahieu brings veteran experience and versatility, while Cabrera offers a younger, more cost-effective option. The problem with both of these players is their offensive limitations. Both are excellent defenders but below-average hitters, which certainly poses a problem for the Bombers at the bottom of the lineup.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Limited Financial Flexibility

The Yankees’ decision to exceed the $301 million threshold emphasizes the importance of every roster move moving forward. By leaning on internal options such as LeMahieu and Cabrera, the Yankees may hope to patch their infield without incurring additional costs. However, this approach comes with risks, as neither player is a natural fit for the starting third baseman role over a full season.

Potential for a Late Move

While the Yankees appear to be out of spending room, their history suggests they could pivot if an unexpected opportunity arises. Cashman and the front office will need to balance the need for upgrades with their current financial limitations, keeping a close eye on the trade market for potential solutions.