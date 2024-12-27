Yankees’ infield bracing for a tornado of changes

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees are making strategic adjustments to their infield alignment, leaning toward moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base after he played third base last season. This change comes in response to the departure of Gleyber Torres, leaving a vacancy at second base.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, “leaning toward moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third base to second base to replace Torres, while giving Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu opportunities to compete for the third base role.”

While this reshuffling solves one problem, the plan raises questions about whether it truly addresses the team’s needs or creates additional vulnerabilities in the infield.

Chisholm’s Return to Second Base

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had a solid season at third base in 2024, showing flashes of his dynamic athleticism. Over 147 games, he slashed .256/.324/.436 with 24 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a 110 wRC+. His defensive metrics at third base were passable, with -2 defensive runs saved and 6 outs above average, but second base has always been his natural position. Moving him back could allow Chisholm to focus more on his offensive contributions while improving his defensive impact in a position he knows well.

Concerns at Third Base

The Yankees’ plan to let Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu compete for the starting third base role may not inspire much confidence. Cabrera is a versatile utility player who performed adequately in 2024, slashing .247/.296/.365 with 8 home runs and 36 RBIs over 109 games. However, his 88 wRC+ suggests he was below league average offensively, but his career 9 defensive runs saved at third base make him a decent choice as a full-time starter.

LeMahieu, once a cornerstone of the Yankees’ infield, has seen a significant decline in production. In 2024, he hit .204/.269/.259 with 2 home runs and 26 RBIs, posting a 52 wRC+. Defensively, his range and agility have diminished, which makes him more suitable for the hot corner than second base. Relying on a 36-year-old player whose best days are behind him could be a risky move for a team with championship aspirations.

Brian Cashman’s Trade Options

Given the uncertainty surrounding Cabrera and LeMahieu, general manager Brian Cashman is likely to explore trade opportunities to solidify the third base position.

The Yankees need an above-average defender with offensive upside to complement Chisholm’s move back to second. Names like Ha Seong-Him have been floated in free agency rumors, while Nolan Arenado seems like a non-starter. Adding a proven player through a deal would not only strengthen the infield but also provide stability to the Yankees’ lineup.

The Risk of In-House Solutions

While giving Cabrera and LeMahieu opportunities to compete for the third base role is a cost-effective option, it comes with significant risks. The Yankees are in win-now mode, and leaving such a crucial position unsettled could backfire. Chisholm’s move to second base is a positive adjustment, but it highlights the need for a stronger long-term solution at third base—one that is unlikely to come from within the current roster.