Yankees preparing for major rotation reinforcements

The New York Yankees are about to get some much-needed help for their starting rotation, and the timing couldn’t be better. Following a 7–5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone offered an encouraging update on Clarke Schmidt, one of the Yankees’ most important arms heading into 2025.

After beginning the season on the injured list, Schmidt is slated to begin a rehab assignment in Double-A and could return to the big-league roster as soon as April 12 or 13. His arrival should help stabilize a rotation that’s currently leaning on a mix of young promise and veteran patchwork.

Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco Holding Down the Fort

In the meantime, the Yankees are trying to make it work with rookie Will Warren and veteran Carlos Carrasco filling out the back end of the rotation.

Warren, who had an up-and-down spring, made his regular season debut on Tuesday night and held his own. He gave up just one hit and two earned runs over five innings, but issued four walks. The stuff was there—good velocity and an aggressive pitch mix—but his command wavered, and that could be the deciding factor in whether he sticks around.

Carrasco, on the other hand, brings a veteran presence. The 37-year-old had a strong spring and will likely get another chance to prove himself before the Yankees have to make a decision on how the rotation shakes out. If Schmidt comes back healthy, Carrasco could shift to a bullpen or long relief role to preserve his arm over the long haul.

Schmidt’s Return Could Reshape the Rotation

Clarke Schmidt, now 29, is a key piece in the Yankees’ pitching puzzle. Last year, he tossed only 85.1 innings due to a high-grade lat strain, but those innings were golden. He posted a 2.85 ERA, struck out 9.81 batters per nine innings, and kept runners stranded with an impressive 80% left-on-base rate.

He also induced a solid 40.5% ground ball rate, a valuable trait for a team that will need to control the run game and keep the ball in the yard early in the season.

Schmidt’s expected return offers much more than just another arm—it brings stability, depth, and someone who already has experience helping the Yankees navigate through the loss of Gerrit Cole.

Once Schmidt is fully stretched out, the Yankees will have the flexibility to ease up on Warren’s workload or shift Carrasco into more favorable matchups out of the bullpen. It’s a good problem to have, especially for a rotation that’s been walking a tightrope since Cole’s injury announcement.