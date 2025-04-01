Yankees getting key pitcher back in mid-April, Aaron Boone says

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are inching closer to getting one of their key starters back in the mix.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Tuesday’s loss that right-hander Clarke Schmidt is on track to rejoin the rotation around April 15 or 16, likely during the Yankees’ upcoming series against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. He will throw a rehab outing with Double-A Somerset this weekend.

That return date can’t come soon enough.

Schmidt has been sidelined since the end of spring training with a shoulder issue, a nagging injury that threw a wrench into the back end of the rotation. The 28-year-old is expected to begin a throwing progression soon, and all signs point toward a smooth ramp-up.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Last season, Schmidt quietly carved out a solid role for the Yankees, posting a 2.85 ERA over 85.1 innings with 9.81 strikeouts per nine. He brought reliability and poise every fifth day, traits the Yankees could use right now as they try to navigate the early part of the season without Gerrit Cole or Luis Gil.

Will Warren’s Opportunity to Shine

Until Schmidt returns, the Yankees are leaning heavily on rookie Will Warren to hold down the fort.

Warren made his MLB debut Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks, and while the box score may not tell the full story, there was plenty to like. He tossed five innings, giving up just one hit—a home run to Corbin Carroll—while walking four and striking out four.

The walks were an issue, but Warren’s stuff showed promise. His fastball had late life, and his sweeper got a few awkward swings. He has the makeup of a solid mid-rotation arm, and another strong outing could shift the Yankees’ plans moving forward.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

If Warren can lock down his command, it’s entirely possible he sticks around even after Schmidt returns.

Carrasco Could Shift to the Bullpen

Veteran Carlos Carrasco is the other arm filling in during this stretch, but his role might evolve.

Carrasco, now 38, won a rotation spot out of necessity this spring with a slew of injuries. But the Yankees know that over a full season, he’s likely better served in a swingman or long-relief role, where his experience can come in handy without overexposing him.

If Warren cements himself with another solid performance, Carrasco may be shifted to the bullpen when Schmidt is activated. It’s a delicate juggling act, but one the Yankees have navigated before.

The goal is simple—hold the line until the cavalry returns. And so far, the patchwork approach is holding up, but reinforcements like Schmidt could provide a much-needed boost by mid-April.