Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 7: Good news and bad news from Grand Slammin defeat

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday night, falling 7–5 to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a game that started with promise but unraveled late.

Rookie right-hander Will Warren was thrown into the fire, making his MLB debut against a high-powered Arizona offense. And for five innings, the 25-year-old held his own.

Warren allowed just one hit—a Corbin Carroll two-run homer—but issued four walks that came back to haunt him. Still, it was a respectable first showing: five innings, one hit, two earned runs, four walks, and four strikeouts on 84 pitches.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

His only mistake was a changeup to Carroll that didn’t quite locate well enough, and Carroll made him pay with a deep shot to right. But beyond that, Warren’s movement looked sharp, especially on his sweeper and fastball. The command needs polish, but the tools are there.

Bullpen Collapses After Strong Start

While Warren gave the Yankees a chance to win, the bullpen let it slip through their fingers.

Left-hander Tim Hill was tagged for three earned runs in the sixth, while Mark Leiter Jr. surrendered a grand slam to Eugenio Suárez in the eighth that broke the game wide open. What was once a tight contest turned into a 7–4 Diamondbacks lead in a blink.

The Yankees struck out 11 total batters but gave up just enough damage in key moments to swing the game in Arizona’s favor.

Offense Goes Quiet at the Top

The Yankees’ bats, which had been scorching hot over the weekend, cooled off dramatically. They tallied just five hits and struck out 14 times, with the top five hitters responsible for 11 of those punchouts.

Jazz Chisholm had a particularly rough night, going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger weren’t much better, each striking out twice.

New leadoff man Paul Goldschmidt went hitless, and the Yankees just couldn’t string anything together early in the game to support their pitching.

Jasson Dominguez and Ben Rice Shine

Despite the struggles up top, the Yankees did see bright spots at the bottom of the order.

Jasson Dominguez had his best night of the young season, picking up two hits and launching a solo home run in the third inning that put the Yankees on the board.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Ben Rice continued his impressive start, collecting two more hits, including a 403-foot bomb in the ninth inning to cut the deficit. He’s proving to be a legitimate threat from the left side and making the most of his opportunities with Giancarlo Stanton on the shelf.

Looking Ahead: Rodon vs. Gallen

The Yankees will have a chance to even the series on Wednesday night with Carlos Rodón taking the mound against Arizona’s Zac Gallen. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM, and after Tuesday’s late collapse, the Yankees will be looking for a more complete performance from both their arms and bats.