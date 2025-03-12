Yankees’ prepared to deploy very unconvincing strategy at third base

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2025 season, the Yankees already had enough question marks to deal with. Then came the injuries. Gerrit Cole is gone for the year. Luis Gil is out for months. Giancarlo Stanton’s return is up in the air. All of this has overshadowed a glaring issue that existed even before the injury bug took its toll—the Yankees don’t have a reliable plan at third base.

Instead of making a move for a legitimate upgrade, general manager Brian Cashman has opted for an underwhelming platoon approach, hoping that Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza can somehow piece together production at the hot corner. It’s not an inspiring plan, but at this point, the Yankees are making it clear that they aren’t going to spend or trade their way to a better option.

A Timeshare at Third Base?

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Yankees are leaning toward a timeshare between Cabrera and Peraza at third base, at least to start the season. That means neither player has truly won the job outright, which says a lot about the state of the position.

Cabrera, 26, has put together a respectable spring training, slashing .286/.333/.393 with one home run and two RBIs. His 10% strikeout rate suggests he’s making solid contact, but the quality of that contact isn’t all that impressive. He’s a utility player by nature—versatile in the field but not someone you’d expect to carry a premium infield position offensively.

Peraza, on the other hand, is essentially playing for his future in pinstripes. The 24-year-old is out of minor league options, meaning the Yankees would have to place him on waivers if he doesn’t make the Opening Day roster. Over 11 spring games, Peraza is hitting .250/.357/.292 with just one RBI.

If Cabrera lacks power, Peraza somehow offers even less. His slugging percentage has been alarmingly low, and he hasn’t done much to convince anyone that his bat is going to be impactful at the big league level.

A Stopgap Solution Until When?

At best, this setup looks like a temporary fix while the Yankees wait for a better solution. The problem is, there’s no telling when or if that solution will come. The Yankees were never seriously linked to an upgrade at third base all offseason, even though Nolan Arenado has been floated as a dream target. That door appears to be firmly shut, and with the team’s luxury tax concerns and sudden need for pitching, they might not be in a position to trade for a bat anytime soon.

It’s hard to imagine a championship-caliber team willingly rolling with this kind of uncertainty at a premium infield position, but this is the reality for the Yankees. With a rotation in disarray and an offense missing a key slugger, a weak spot at third base is yet another obstacle to overcome.

For now, Cashman is betting that Cabrera and Peraza can hold the line. If they don’t, the Yankees could be looking for answers sooner rather than later.