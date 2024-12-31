Yankees praying they can complete super rotation with Japanese superstar

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees, along with 19 other MLB teams, recently met with Japanese ace Roki Sasaki in Los Angeles as part of the highly anticipated free agent’s decision-making process, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. Sasaki, widely regarded as a generational talent, is commanding attention across the league, with teams vying to make their case for why they should be his destination. While the Yankees aren’t considered the favorites, their participation keeps them in the mix for a pitcher who could transform a rotation for years to come.

Sasaki’s Unique Approach to the Process

Sasaki’s meetings with teams were notably distinct. He specifically barred players from attending the meetings, focusing instead on conversations with management. Sasaki came prepared with detailed questions about organizational development processes, highlighting his meticulous approach to finding the right fit.

While many players might be drawn to market size or high-profile rosters, Sasaki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, clarified that Sasaki’s decision won’t hinge on such factors. “Market size isn’t a factor either way,” Wolf said Monday evening during a media Zoom call. This opens the door for smaller market teams to remain in contention while leaving the Yankees and other big-market clubs no guarantees.

Masahiro Tanaka’s Influence

Sasaki has long admired Masahiro Tanaka, a former Yankees ace who made a significant impact in New York during his seven seasons with the team. Tanaka’s success as a Japanese pitcher transitioning to MLB could work in the Yankees’ favor, as the organization has a track record of effectively integrating international talent.

Sasaki’s connection to Tanaka is more than just admiration. Growing up, Tanaka was Sasaki’s favorite player, and the two share stylistic similarities on the mound, particularly in their ability to dominate with off-speed pitches. Sasaki could see the Yankees as an opportunity to follow in Tanaka’s footsteps while carving out his own legacy.

A Strong Bond with Yu Darvish

Despite his admiration for Tanaka, Sasaki has an even closer relationship with Padres pitcher Yu Darvish, who has been a mentor to the 23-year-old phenom. The bond between Darvish and Sasaki is well-documented, and with Darvish under contract in San Diego through 2028, the Padres may have an edge in the pursuit of Sasaki.

Still, nothing is guaranteed, and the Yankees’ presence at the meeting demonstrates their commitment to exploring every avenue to land the best talent available. Sasaki’s decision will likely come down to which team aligns most closely with his vision for development, making the Yankees’ pitch to him as crucial as any financial offer. It’s also possible he prefers to stay closer to Japan, which is why settling on the West Coast could be a preference.

Yankees Face Tough Competition

The Yankees aren’t considered favorites to land Sasaki, but in a competitive field of 20 teams, nothing can be ruled out. With a history of successfully integrating Japanese players like Tanaka and Hideki Matsui, the Yankees could appeal to Sasaki by highlighting their player development resources and track record of success.

Sasaki’s deliberate and thoughtful approach to the process signals that he’s seeking more than just the biggest contract or the brightest spotlight. Whether the Yankees’ organizational pitch was enough to sway him remains to be seen, but their inclusion in the meetings gives them a shot at one of the most intriguing pitchers to enter free agency in recent memory.