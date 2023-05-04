Yankees potential trade piece picks up injury

May 3, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pinch runner Oswald Peraza (91) is safe a second as the ball gets by Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees cannot afford additional injuries, particularly to key players. The injured list already includes over $150 million worth of talent, making the conclusion of Wednesday night’s game even harder to endure.

When Harrison Bader took a knee to the head from a sliding Isiah Kiner-Falefa with the game at stake, Yankees infield prospect Oswald Peraza injured his ankle trying to steal second base.

Although Peraza reached second safely, he immediately collapsed on the base, grimacing in pain and signaling a new injury. The young infielder has already experienced a hamstring injury this year, but the Yankees are grateful it was only an ankle issue, which should heal with a few days of rest. Given that Peraza walked off the field unassisted, the injury likely isn’t severe enough to sideline him for an extended period.

The Yankees could see Oswald Peraza as a trade asset:

With General Manager Brian Cashman stating that the Yankees continually seek to improve positions and may trade from a position of strength, it implies Peraza could be a trade candidate. While the team also has Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa as potential trade pieces, Peraza likely holds the most value, given his minimal service time and promising upside.

“We’re exploring a lot of efforts. If you look at our roster, we’re deep on the infield side. We’re pursuing opportunities in trading from an area of strength, but if we get the right value,” Cashman said.

This season, Peraza is batting .188 with a .316 on-base percentage, tallying three RBIs and a 15.8% strikeout rate. Though his statistics have dipped compared to his 18-game sample size in 2022, he continues to provide elite defense at shortstop or second base and is a reliable player at third base. There is no doubt that Peraza would be in high demand if the Yankees sought to acquire an outfielder or bolster their pitching staff.

Oswald’s recent injury doesn’t help increase his trade value, but based on Manager Aaron Boone’s response to the injuries, the team appears to be exercising caution.

If Peraza ends up on the injured list for a few days, the Yankees might consider calling up Andres Chaparro or Elijah Dunham, with the former being a more probable option given his power and infield versatility.