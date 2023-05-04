Yankees’ Harrison Bader dodges serious injury bullet

May 3, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) leaves the game with manager Aaron Boone (17) after colliding with shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) and left fielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) on a ball hit by Cleveland Guardians pinch hitter Oscar Gonzalez (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees simply cannot shake the injury bug plaguing the team. On Wednesday night, Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader played his second game since returning from a lat injury that sidelined him for the first month of the regular season.

Bader displayed his usual athleticism in the outfield, moving with ease. However, in the top of the ninth inning, with the game hanging in the balance, the Cleveland Guardians staged a last-ditch effort for victory. Yankees manager Aaron Boone called in Clay Holmes to secure the final two outs, but Holmes immediately allowed a double followed by a short pop fly to center field.

Regrettably, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa playing left field for the first time in his career, he collided with Bader, who was diving headfirst for a game-saving catch. Though the Yankees ultimately won, they faced a potential loss when Bader appeared visibly shaken.

Fresh off his return from injury, this was an unwelcome sight for fans who value Bader’s defensive prowess in the outfield. Fortunately, Bader seems to be doing well, undergoing tests on his head and neck to ensure no serious injuries.

The Yankees can ill afford to lose Harrison Bader:

Considering the Bombers’ inability to lose more players, particularly those who recently came off the injured list, Bader is a crucial component of the struggling outfield. Fans fondly recall his impressive postseason performance, during which he hit five home runs in nine games, boasting a .333 batting average and .429 on-base percentage.

Luckily, Bader was seen laughing in the trainer’s room, appearing in good spirits and suggesting he avoided another severe injury. With the Yankees enjoying their first off day in some time on Thursday, fans hope Bader can rejoin the batting lineup on Friday.