Yankees’ playoff x-factor could make or break a deep run

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ offense has been notoriously streaky this season, swinging between dominant stretches and ice-cold games. This inconsistency puts immense pressure on their pitching staff to perform at a high level. Ultimately, the success of their playoff push will hinge on the performance of key hitters in the heart of their order, particularly Austin Wells and veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton’s Role in the Heart of the Yankees’ Lineup

Recently, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has placed Austin Wells in the cleanup spot, with Giancarlo Stanton batting fifth. Stanton, now 34 years old, is under contract with the Yankees until the 2028 offseason, when the team holds a club option. The veteran slugger is owed an average of $25 million per season as part of a 13-year, $325 million extension signed back in 2015.

This season, Stanton has posted a batting line of .235/.300/.481, including 27 home runs and 72 RBIs. His strikeout rate of 31.3% and walk rate of 8.2% have contributed to a 118 wRC+, indicating that he’s still an above-average offensive player. However, the Yankees need more from Stanton, especially if they hope to make a deep playoff run.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Stanton’s Dominant Performance Against Baltimore

In the Yankees’ 10–1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night, which secured their AL East title, Stanton delivered one of his best performances of the season. He went 2-for-4 at the plate, driving in four RBIs with a double and a towering home run to left field. This vintage Stanton performance couldn’t have come at a better time, as the Yankees are hoping to build some offensive momentum heading into the playoffs.

Stanton’s Power: An Unmatched Force

By the metrics, Stanton remains one of the most powerful hitters in the game. He ranks in the 99th percentile for both average exit velocity and barrel percentage, and the 98th percentile in hard-hit rate. These numbers demonstrate that Stanton’s ability to make strong contact has not diminished, and his raw power continues to be among the best in the league.

Plate Discipline Issues and Vulnerability to Breaking Pitches

While Stanton excels at making hard contact, his plate discipline is a significant area of concern. He ranks in the 3rd percentile for whiff percentage and the 5th percentile for strikeout rate. These numbers reveal that Stanton is highly susceptible to swinging at pitches outside the strike zone, particularly breaking balls and off-speed pitches.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This season, Stanton has struggled against breaking balls, hitting just .227, and he’s fared even worse against off-speed pitches, with a .188 average. However, he remains dangerous against fastballs, batting .252. Opposing teams have adjusted their approach by throwing fewer fastballs to Stanton, exploiting his vulnerability to breaking pitches and making him a potential liability at times.

Stanton’s Playoff Potential

Despite his challenges, Stanton’s recent performance suggests he may be heating up at the right time. His strong showing against Baltimore indicates he’s trending in the right direction as the Yankees prepare for the playoffs. If Stanton can continue this form, he has the potential to be a game-changing force in the heart of the Yankees’ lineup.

For the Yankees to navigate the tough competition they’ll face in the playoffs, having a player like Stanton who can change the course of a game with one swing is invaluable. If he remains red hot, he could provide the spark the team needs to make a deep postseason run.