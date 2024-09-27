Yankees’ Playoff Rotation Battle: Rookie Starter Vs Veteran arm

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have one final regular season series left against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Over the next three games, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt will each take the mound, with Rodon already locked into the playoff rotation. However, the battle for the final starting spot between Gil and Schmidt remains wide open.

Schmidt’s Strong September Puts Him in Contention

Clarke Schmidt, having recently returned from injury, has been making a strong case to secure that final spot. Since his return on September 7, Schmidt has been impressive, boasting a 2.61 ERA across four starts. He’s averaged 9.15 strikeouts per nine innings, with a solid 77.6% left-on-base rate and a 45.6% ground ball rate.

Schmidt has faced stiff competition during this stretch, squaring off against teams like the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Baltimore Orioles, and he’s held his own.

If Schmidt can deliver another strong performance against the Pirates, it could sway manager Aaron Boone’s decision in his favor, especially if Luis Gil struggles in his final start.

Luis Gil’s Rookie of the Year Campaign and Playoff Bid in the Yankees’ Rotation

Luis Gil, 26, is not only competing for a Yankees playoff rotation spot but is also in the running for the American League Rookie of the Year award. Gil has been a force this season, throwing 146 innings with a 3.27 ERA. He’s also showcased elite strikeout potential, averaging 10.23 strikeouts per nine innings and a 78.8% left-on-base rate.

However, Gil’s biggest flaw has been his lack of command, particularly with his fastball. His walks are high, averaging 4.68 per nine innings, which has been a recurring issue. Despite this, he has still managed to be highly effective, holding opponents to a .205 average against his fastball, .172 against his slider, and a mere .164 on his change-up.

Gil has made four starts in September, posting a solid 2.53 ERA over 21.1 innings. While he gave up four earned runs in his most recent outing against the Oakland A’s, his previous three starts were dominant, allowing just two earned runs combined.

Playoff Experience and Final Opportunities

One factor that could work in Schmidt’s favor is his playoff experience. While Schmidt has only made three playoff appearances, all in 2022, the Yankees may value that small edge when deciding between the two pitchers. Nonetheless, the upcoming starts will likely play a significant role in determining who secures that final spot in the playoff rotation.

Both Yankees starters have been similarly strong in September, and with one final opportunity remaining for each, Boone will likely be leaning on these final performances to decide their playoff fate.