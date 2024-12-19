Yankees planning to start top prospect in outfield: ‘I’d like to see him get his shot now’

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have a vacant outfield slot that may have Jasson Dominguez’s name all over it.

Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez in line to start in OF in 2025

Dominguez has been one of the Yankees’ top two prospects for the last two seasons running. New York’s fan base and pundits alike have been salivating at the thought of having him man a full-time position on the big league roster for quite some time.

The 2025 MLB campaign is likely to berth those hopes. According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had this to say about the Dominican slugger:

“Brian Cashman on Jasson Dominguez: ‘I’d like to see him get his shot now.'”

Dominguez’s limited play has shown flashes of brilliance

Dominguez played eight games for the Yankees in 2023 before getting a chance to close out New York’s 2024 slate with 18 games played from Aug. 18 onward. He was scintillating in the former, with six runs, four home runs, and 7 RBIs along with a .980 OPS. Last season, the 21-year-old tapered off with two homers and four RBIs alongside a .617 OPS, though he did score eight runs.

Nevertheless, those latter peripherals can be taken with a grain of salt to account for rhythm and the juncture of the season. That being said, Dominguez has a sound glove, as seen in his .979 career MLB fielding percentage.

Yankees: Juan Soto’s exit opens slot for Dominguez in OF

Without Juan Soto in town manning right field any longer, the Yankees will likely deploy their marquee offseason acquisition Cody Bellinger and Dominguez in the outfield while reigning 2024 American League MVP Aaron Judge will reclaim his role in right field. Cashman’s stance may work toward compelling Yankees manager Aaron Boone to feature the young talent regularly next time out.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Bellinger was a lock to man center field, which would have left the vacant left field open for Dominguez. However, a more recent update on the Yankees’ position by MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch earlier on Wednesday morning revealed that the former 2019 National League MVP is in the running to play LF, or man center field or first base. Thus, Dominguez will likely take whichever outfield slot Bellinger does not in 2025.