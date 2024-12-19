Yankees remain ‘in contact’ with 44-HR free agent slugger

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Yankees are exploring multiple roster possibilities as they look to bolster their lineup, and Anthony Santander remains a potential target. The switch-hitting slugger is coming off a career year with the Baltimore Orioles, hitting 44 home runs in 2024, but questions about his defense and positional fit loom large.

Cody Bellinger’s Versatility Creates Options

The recent acquisition of Cody Bellinger provides the Yankees with flexibility. Bellinger, a versatile player capable of handling first base and all three outfield positions, opens up the possibility of moving him to first base. This would create room in the outfield for Santander, who could slot into right field while Aaron Judge transitions back to center field.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While this alignment would maximize the Yankees’ offensive firepower, Santander’s defensive struggles could pose a problem. He was primarily a right fielder in Baltimore, where his performance in the field left much to be desired. His defensive metrics suggest he would be a liability in the outfield, particularly in high-leverage postseason scenarios.

Could Santander Be an Option at First Base?

Given his defensive concerns, the Yankees might consider signing Santander to play first base instead of right field. This approach would keep Bellinger in the outfield, preserving his strong defensive presence. However, Santander has minimal experience at first base, making this a risky proposition.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted, “The Yankees have also remained in contact with switch-hitting Anthony Santander, who was primarily a right fielder with Baltimore and has minimal experience at first base.”

Santander’s bat would undoubtedly provide the Yankees with a significant boost. In addition to his 44 home runs, he offers the unique advantage of being a switch-hitter, adding versatility to the lineup. However, transitioning him to an unfamiliar position could backfire if he fails to adapt defensively.

In 2024, Santander slashed .235/.308/.506 with 44 homers and 102 RBIs. He logged a 129 wRC+ and 3.3 WAR, which would help eat into the 8.1 WAR the Yankees lost with Juan Soto’s departure.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Weighing the Risks and Rewards

Santander’s offensive production makes him an enticing option, but his fit on the roster depends on how the Yankees choose to address their defensive alignments. While moving Bellinger to first base would accommodate Santander’s addition in the outfield, the potential defensive drawbacks could outweigh the offensive benefits. Alternatively, asking Santander to learn first base would allow the Yankees to maintain a strong defensive outfield but introduces another layer of uncertainty.

The Yankees are clearly keeping their options open, balancing offensive upgrades with defensive reliability as they continue to shape their roster for the 2025 season.