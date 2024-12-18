Yankees create dynamic one-two starting pitching punch

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have solidified their starting rotation by pairing Gerrit Cole with Max Fried, creating one of the most formidable pitching duos in baseball. Fried, who recently signed an eight-year, $218 million contract, is set to slot in as the number two starter behind Cole, adding a potent weapon to the Yankees’ quest for another championship.

Max Fried Embraces Yankee Tradition

Fried wasted no time immersing himself in the Yankees’ winning culture, speaking passionately at his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

“There’s three words that were put up on the wall – Prepare, Compete, and Win. To me as a competitor, as a player, it really resonated with me,” Fried said.

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

He emphasized the team’s singular focus on success. “The only thing that we’re out here to do is win. I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the Yankees and part of this organization.”

Fried acknowledged the weight of donning the iconic pinstripes, adding, “Being a baseball fan, you know the standard that the Yankees hold. Putting on the pinstripes has a certain responsibility and expectation that comes with that.”

Gerrit Cole’s Continued Dominance

The Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole, who’s coming off a down year despite winning the Cy Young award in 2023, consistently anchors the rotation.

Last season, Cole threw 95 innings with a 3.41 ERA, hosting a 76.8 left-on-base rate and a 38.7% ground ball rate. Cole’s ability to control the game from the mound has been the backbone of the Yankees’ pitching staff, and now he has an equally dominant counterpart.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Max Fried’s Complementary Skill Set

Fried brings a different but equally impactful skill set to the rotation. In 2024, he posted a 3.25 ERA across 174.1 innings with a 3.4 WAR. Known for his elite ground ball rate (58.8%) and the ability to limit hard contact, Fried offers a sharp contrast to Cole’s strikeout-heavy approach. His curveball and sinker combination make him particularly effective at neutralizing opposing lineups, especially in Yankee Stadium.

With Carlos Rodon failing to lock down the No. 2 spot as the primary lefty, the Yankees upgraded significantly and moved Nestor Cortes (and Caleb Durbin) in the final year of arbitration for Devin Williams.

A Championship Foundation

With Cole and Fried leading the rotation, the Yankees are positioned to go head-to-head with the best teams in baseball. The duo gives the team an edge in any playoff series, creating an intimidating challenge for opposing lineups. Both pitchers have proven postseason pedigrees, adding to their value in high-stakes games.

Fried’s addition not only boosts the rotation but also embodies the Yankees’ relentless pursuit of excellence. As the team builds toward another World Series run, the Cole-Fried tandem provides a championship-caliber foundation.